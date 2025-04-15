GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Breaks Record as Highest Grossing Broadway Play

The production broke the record for 8 performances with a gross of $3,784,200.
Good Night, and Good Luck, the new play by George Clooney and Grant Heslov, and directed by David Cromer, has broken its own all-time record for highest grossing play in Broadway history, and the house record at the historic Winter Garden Theatre where it is currently in performances on Broadway. The production broke the record for 8 performances with a gross of $3,784,200.00 for the first full week of performances following the play's opening night. See photos from opening night HERE!
Based on the 2929 Entertainment and Participant film of the same name distributed by Warner Bros. and written by the same authors, the following actors will be portraying real life figures alongside Mr. Clooney as Murrow: Mac Brandt as Colonel Anderson, Will Dagger as Don Hewitt, Christopher Denham as John Aaron, Glenn Fleshler as Fred Friendly, Ilana Glazer as Shirley Wershba, Clark Gregg as Don Hollenbeck, Paul Gross as William S. Paley, Georgia Heers as Ella, Carter Hudson as Joe Wershba, Fran Kranz as Palmer Williams, Jennifer Morris as Millie Green, Michael Nathanson as Eddie Scott, Andrew Polk as Charlie Mack, Aaron Roman Weiner as Don Surine with R. Ward Duffy, Joe Forbrich, Imani Rousselle, Greg Stuhr, JD Taylor, and Sophia Tzougros rounding out the ensemble.
In Good Night, and Good Luck, we tune in to the golden age of broadcast journalism and Edward R. Murrow’s legendary, history-altering, on-air showdown with Senator Joseph McCarthy. As McCarthyism casts a shadow over America, Murrow and his news team choose to confront the growing tide of paranoia and propaganda, even if it means turning the federal government and a worried nation against them. The play chronicles a time in American history when truth and journalistic integrity stood up to fearmongering and disinformation—and won.