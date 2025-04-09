Photos: Ashley Graham Meets the Press for CHICAGO on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



​Chicago will welcome supermodel, author, and entrepreneur Ashley Graham, making her Broadway debut in the role of “Roxie Hart” beginning Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at the Ambassador Theatre. She will perform in the show through Sunday, May 25, 2025. Get a first look at photos of Graham meeting the press here!

Trailblazing supermodel and entrepreneur Ashley Graham has helped redefine traditional beauty standards. One of the first models to grace a Vogue cover, the first ever curve model featured on Sports Illustrated Swim, and among the first group of curve models to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Runway Show, Graham has been included as Time’s “100 Most Influential People in the World”, Forbes’ coveted “30 Under 30” list, Glamour’s “Woman of the Year,” GQ’s “International Female Model of the Year”, and inspired audiences with her TEDx talk viewed over 4.3 million times. Graham is also a sought after TV personality most recently hosting Roku’s “Side Hustlers” and HGTV’s “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.”

​Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas