News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night

The production officially opened on April 10 at the Imperial Theatre.

By: Apr. 14, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Smash officially opened last week at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre. The new musical, inspired by the hit NBC television series, takes audiences inside the backstage pandemonium behind the scenes of Bombshell, a musical about Marilyn Monroe. Check out photos of the cast on the opening night red carpet below!

Directed by Susan Stroman, Smash stars Tony nominee Robyn Hurder as “Ivy,” two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas as “Nigel,” Krysta Rodriguez as “Tracy,” John Behlmann as “Jerry,” two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen as “Susan,” Caroline Bowman as “Karen,” Jacqueline B. Arnold as “Anita,” Bella Coppola as “Chloe,” Casey Garvin as “Charlie,” Nicholas Matos as “Scott” and Megan Kane as “Holly.” The company includes Wendi Bergamini, Sarah Bowden, Jacob Burns, Deanna Cudjoe, Chelle Denton, Daniel Gaymon, Merritt David Janes, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, David Paul Kidder, Ian Liberto, Libby Lloyd, McGee Maddox, Connor McRory, J Savage, Jake Trammel and Katie Webber.

Smash features a score by Tony, Emmy and two-time Grammy winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show, many of which are used in the musical, in addition to new material they have written for the stage. With a book by two of Broadway’s most seasoned craftsmen, four-time Tony nominee Rick Elice, and Tony winner Bob Martin, Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse, who choreographed the television series, reprises his role for the stage adaptation.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Brooks Ashmanskas and Robyn Hurder

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Brooks Ashmanskas and Robyn Hurder

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Brooks Ashmanskas and Robyn Hurder

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Robyn Hurder

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Robyn Hurder

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Robyn Hurder

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Robyn Hurder

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Robyn Hurder

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Brooks Ashmanskas

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Brooks Ashmanskas

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Brooks Ashmanskas

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Bella Coppola

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Bella Coppola

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Bella Coppola

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Caroline Bowman

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Caroline Bowman

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Krysta Rodriguez and John Behlmann

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Krysta Rodriguez

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Krysta Rodriguez

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Krysta Rodriguez

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
John Behlmann

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
John Behlmann

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Jacqueline B. Arnold

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Jacqueline B. Arnold

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Kristine Nielsen

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Kristine Nielsen

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Casey Garvin

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Casey Garvin

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Nicholas Matos

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Nicholas Matos

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Megan Kane

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Megan Kane

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Joshua Bergasse

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Susan Stroman

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Katie Webber

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Katie Webber

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Wendi Bergamini

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Wendi Bergamini

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
McGee Maddox

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
McGee Maddox

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
J Savage

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
J Savage

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Sarah Bowden

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Sarah Bowden

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Libby Lloyd

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Libby Lloyd

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Deanna Cudjoe

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Deanna Cudjoe

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
David Paul Kidder

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
David Paul Kidder

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Chelle Denton

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Chelle Denton

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Ndaya Dream Hoskins

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Ndaya Dream Hoskins

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Daniel Gaymon

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Daniel Gaymon

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Jake Trammel

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Jake Trammel

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Connor McRory

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Connor McRory

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Naomi Kakuk, Susan Stroman and Leah Hoffmann

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Susan Stroman, Jenny Laroche and Joshua Bergasse

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Ian Liberto

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Ian Liberto

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Merritt David Janes

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Merritt David Janes

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Jacob Burns

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Jacob Burns

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Ben Rappaport and Megan Kane

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Ben Rappaport and Megan Kane

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Austin Colby and Caroline Bowman

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Austin Colby and Caroline Bowman

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Rick Elice and Bob Martin

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Tyler Siems

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Tyler Siems

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Katie Webberand John Behlmann

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Megan Kane and Bella Coppola

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
John Behlmann

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Neil Meron

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Rick Elice

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Robert Greenblatt

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Stephen Oremus

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Bob Martin

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Alejo Vietti, S. Katy Tucker and Beowulf Boritt

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Krysta Rodriguez, Rick Elice and John Behlmann

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Naomi Kakuk, Bella Coppolaand Leah Hoffmann

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Bella Coppola and Parents

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Plasma, Caroline Bowman and Selma Nilla

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Christian Hermann and Neil Meron

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Stephen Loguidice, Robert Greenblatt, Christian Hermann and Neil Meron

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Louis Mirabal and Marc Shaiman

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Brian Caball and Scott Wittman

Photos: SMASH Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night Image
Susan Stroman


Opening Night Coverage

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos