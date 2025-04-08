Photos: Isabelle McCalla, Kate Rockwell And More In REGENCY GIRLS At The Old Globe

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at photos of The Old Globe's pre-Broadway engagement of the world premiere of Regency Girls. This raucous and daring new musical comedy features a book by Emmy-winning writers Jennifer Crittenden and Gabrielle Allan (“Seinfeld,” “Scrubs,” “Veep”), music by three-time Emmy-nominated composer Curtis Moore (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), and lyrics by two-time Tony and Grammy nominee Amanda Green (Mr. Saturday Night, Hands On A Hardbody, Bring It On: The Musical).

Josh Rhodes (Broadway’s Spamalot, The Old Globe’s Cabaret) directs and choreographs this riotous adventure of love, rebellion, autonomy, and self-discovery. Regency Girls is produced by special arrangement with Aged in Wood Productions and HudsonMann. Performances run through May 4, 2025, with the official opening performance on Thursday, April 10. The limited engagement will play on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Tickets are available at TheOldGlobe.org.

In Regency Girls, Elinor Benton is in a predicament: she’s pregnant, unmarried, and living in 19th-century England. What’s a young woman to do? Facing certain ruin, she gathers up her best friends and sets off on the ultimate road trip to find the one woman who might offer a chance to change her fate. This epic journey, equal parts hilarious and profound, transforms each of them as they make choices about their own futures.