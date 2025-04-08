Photos: Isabelle McCalla, Kate Rockwell And More In REGENCY GIRLS At The Old Globe

Now on stage through May 4th, 2025.
BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at photos of The Old Globe's pre-Broadway engagement of the world premiere of Regency Girls. This raucous and daring new musical comedy features a book by Emmy-winning writers Jennifer Crittenden and Gabrielle Allan (“Seinfeld,” “Scrubs,” “Veep”), music by three-time Emmy-nominated composer Curtis Moore (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), and lyrics by two-time Tony and Grammy nominee Amanda Green (Mr. Saturday Night, Hands On A Hardbody, Bring It On: The Musical).
Josh Rhodes (Broadway’s Spamalot, The Old Globe’s Cabaret) directs and choreographs this riotous adventure of love, rebellion, autonomy, and self-discovery. Regency Girls is produced by special arrangement with Aged in Wood Productions and HudsonMann. Performances run through May 4, 2025, with the official opening performance on Thursday, April 10. The limited engagement will play on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Tickets are available at TheOldGlobe.org.
In Regency Girls, Elinor Benton is in a predicament: she’s pregnant, unmarried, and living in 19th-century England. What’s a young woman to do? Facing certain ruin, she gathers up her best friends and sets off on the ultimate road trip to find the one woman who might offer a chance to change her fate. This epic journey, equal parts hilarious and profound, transforms each of them as they make choices about their own futures.
Rhodes directs a cast of 20, which includes Isabelle McCalla as Elinor (Broadway’s Water for Elephants), Krystina Alabado as Dabney (Broadway’s Mean Girls), Kate Rockwell as Jane (Broadway’s Mean Girls), Ryann Redmond as Petunia (Broadway’s Frozen), Nik Walker as Stanton (Broadway’s Hamilton, The Old Globe’s Crime and Punishment, A Comedy), Gabe Gibbs as Dingley / Galloping Dick (Broadway’s The Book of Mormon), Janine LaManna as Lady Catherine / Madame Restell (Broadway’s The Drowsy Chaperone), Sav Souza as Scutter (Broadway’s 1776), Benjamin Howes as Earl of Lenwich (Broadway’s Mary Poppins), Kyla Stone as Ensemble / Understudy for Elinor and Jane (Broadway’s Harmony), Marissa Rosen as Ensemble / Understudy for Petunia (Broadway’s Water for Elephants), Amy Jo Jackson as Ensemble / Understudy for Lady Catherine and Madame Restell (Ensemble Studio Theater’s The Triple Threat), Ariella Kvashny as Ensemble / Understudy for Dabney (The Old Globe’s Murder on the Orient Express), Ellis Dawson as Ensemble / Understudy for Stanton (Touring Production of Hamilton), Laura Leo Kelly as Swing / Understudy for Scutter (Musical Theatre West’s Grease), Jacob Caltrider as Swing (The Old Globe’s Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!), David Engel as Ensemble / Understudy for Earl of Lenwich (Broadway’s Seussical), Joél Acosta as Ensemble / Understudy for Dingley and Galloping Dick (Public Theater’s Comedy of Errors), Sophia LaRosh as Swing (San Diego Musical Theatre’s Legally Blonde), and Wesley Carpenter as Swing (Dance Captain) / Understudy for Elinor and Jane (Broadway’s Six the Musical).
In addition to Crittenden, Allan, Moore, Green, and Rhodes, the Regency Girls creative team includes orchestrations by Curtis Moore and James Sampliner; music supervision by Sampliner, scenic design by Anna Louizos; costume design by David Israel Reynoso; lighting design by Adam Honoré; sound design by Jason Crystal; music direction by Patrick Sulken; additional arrangements by Dan Lipton; fight direction by Jake Millgard; dialect coach Nathan Crocker; associate director Deidre Goodwin; associate choreographer Lee Wilkins; casting by Paul Hardt, Hardt Casting; and production stage manager Anjee Nero.
Photo by Jim Cox.
Gabe Gibbs as Dingley and Kate Rockwell as Jane in Regency Girls, 2025.
The cast of Regency Girls, 2025.
(from left) Krystina Alabado as Dabney, Kate Rockwell as Jane, Isabelle McCalla as Elinor, and Ryann Redmond as Petunia in Regency Girls, 2025.
clockwise from top left) Krystina Alabado as Dabney, Kate Rockwell as Jane, Ryann Redmond as Petunia, and Isabelle McCalla as Elinor in Regency Girls, 2025.
The cast of Regency Girls, 2025.
(from left) Benjamin Howes, Nik Walker, Gabe Gibbs, and Sav Souza in Regency Girls, 2025.
(center) Isabelle McCalla as Elinor and Nik Walker as Stanton with the cast of Regency Girls, 2025.
(center) Ryann Redmond as Petunia and Isabelle McCalla as Elinor with the cast of Regency Girls, 2025.
(from left) Marissa Rosen, Janine LaManna, and Kyla Stone in Regency Girls, 2025.
The cast of Regency Girls, 2025.
(from left) Krystina Alabado as Dabney, Isabelle McCalla as Elinor, Ryann Redmond as Petunia, and Kate Rockwell as Jane in Regency Girls, 2025.
