Photos: Kylie Minogue Visits Sarah Snook at THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY

It's an Australian invasion at the Music Box Theatre! Pop superstar Kylie Minogue just stopped by The Picture of Dorian Gray on Broadway and posed backstage with her Aussie pal, Sarah Snook. Check out photos below!

The Sydney Theatre Company production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, starring Emmy and Olivier Award winner Sarah Snook, in a new adaptation written and directed by Kip Williams, will play through June 29, 2025.

Sarah Snook makes her Broadway debut playing 26 characters in this adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s only novel. Snook is best known for playing Shiv Roy in the hit series “Succession,” a role that earned her global acclaim. Over four seasons, she received an Emmy Award, two Golden Globe Awards and a Critics Choice Award for her performance.

Williams’ interpretation of Wilde’s tale of beauty, excess, and a deal with the devil brings a striking resonance in our current era, holding a mirror to 21st century society’s narcissistic obsession with youth.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas