Photos: Jordan Fisher Takes First Bows In MOULIN ROUGE!

Just last night, Jordan Fisher began performances in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Fisher joins Solea Pfeiffer as Satine, with whom he previously starred in Hadestown on Broadway. Jordan will play a limited engagement through Sunday, July 20, 2025 only at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Jordan Fisher most recently starred as ‘Bobby’ in the New York City Center Encores! production of Urinetown and as ‘Orpheus’ in Hadestown on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include ‘Anthony’ in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, ‘Evan’ in Dear Evan Hansen, and ‘Laurens/Philip’ in Hamilton. Jordan starred in and produced Netflix’s Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between and was one of the voices of 4*Town in Disney/Pixar’s Turning Red. He played ‘Mark’ in Fox’s "Rent: Live", and ‘Doody’ in Fox’s “Grease: Live!”

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski