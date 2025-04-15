Video: Watch Josh Groban Perform Disney's 'Evermore' with Jonathan Tilkin and Anthony Gargiula

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Josh Groban is bringing back the Disney anthem "Evermore." Ahead of his new album Gems, the Tony-nominated performer joined viral social media stars Jonathan Tilkin and Anthony Gargiula to perform a rendition of the song, which Groban originally performed during the end credits of the 2017 remake.

Groban later performed the song again as part of the Beauty and the Beast 30th-anniversary celebration special in 2022, where he played the Beast. "Evermore" is one of the songs included in his newly curated career-spanning collection, Gems, which will be released on May 2. The 18-track retrospective body of work collates essential highlights from his storied career to date alongside two brand new songs, Be Alright and Open Hands. Additionally, a double vinyl LP of Gems will be released on June 13, including 2 extra songs – Broken Vow and Remember When It Rained – handpicked by Groban himself.

Among other highlights, Gems includes the 3x-Platinum signature anthem You Raise Me Up, and the Billboard Adult Contemporary #1 To Where You Are. It also includes fan-favorite show-stopping renditions of Over The Rainbow from The Wizard of Oz, Pure Imagination from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Simon & Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water, and his duet with Kelly Clarkson of All I Ask of You from The Phantom of the Opera.

Gems shares its name with his much-anticipated five-night run at The Colosseum at Caesars: Josh Groban: Gems — Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement. He will be delivering a very special set nightly on May 9, 10, 14, 16 & 17, 2025. For tickets, go HERE. Later this year, Groban will also grace the stage at The Hollywood Bowl for two nights, on September 5 and 6. The shows will see him perform songs from Gems and beyond with accompaniment from Thomas Wilkins and the LA Philharmonic.

In 2016, Groban made his Tony-nominated Broadway debut as Pierre in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1912. In the Spring of 2023, Josh took to Broadway once again, performing in the highly anticipated revival of Sweeney Todd, playing the title role, which earned him Tony and GRAMMY Nominations along with widespread acclaim.