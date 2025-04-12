News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Cast Celebrates Opening Night

Old Friends is running on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

By: Apr. 12, 2025
Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, starring two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters and Tony Award winner Lea Salonga, officially opened earlier this week on Broadway. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night celebration below and go inside the big night!

Old Friends is a great big Broadway show born out of Cameron Mackintosh and Stephen Sondheim’s lifetime of friendship and collaboration. The two of them came up with the idea during the pandemic, drawing on the many shows that they had done together in collaboration with their good friend Julia McKenzie. Once theatres reopened in London and New York in the fall of 2021, Mackintosh was able to visit Sondheim again and this new show remained something they continued to discuss; but, sadly, shortly after, Sondheim passed away in November 2021. It fell to Mackintosh to pick up where he and Sondheim left off, collating their notes, and structuring the show that would initially become a spectacular star-studded gala at the Sondheim Theatre in London’s West End in May 2022 to celebrate Sondheim’s life and work, and also raise funds for the newly formed Stephen Sondheim Foundation. The gala won Best Theatre Event at the 2023 WhatsOnStage Awards and was subsequently broadcast on TV by the BBC.

The cast of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends also includes Jacob DickeyKevin EarleyJasmine ForsbergKate Jennings Grant, Bonnie Langford, Tony Award winner Beth Leavel, two-time Tony Award nominee Gavin Lee, multiple Olivier Award nominee Jason Pennycooke, two-time Olivier Award winner Joanna RidingJeremy SecombKyle SeligMaria Wirries, and Daniel Yearwood. The company also includes Paige FaureAlexa LopezGreg Mills and Peter Neureuther.

 Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga

Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga

Matthew Bourne, Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga and Stephen Mear

Matthew Bourne, Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga and Stephen Mear

Kyle Selig, Gavin Lee, Maria Wirries, Greg Mills, Jasmine Forsberg, Peter Neureuther, Beth Leavel, Bonnie Langford, Jeremy Secomb, Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, Jacob Dickey, Jason Pennycooke, Paige Faure, Joanna Riding, Kevin Earley, Alexa Lopez, Kate Jennings Grant and Daniel Yearwood

Stephen Mear, Matthew Bourne, Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, Lynne Meadow and Chris Jennings

Stephen Mear, Matthew Bourne, Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, Lynne Meadow and Chris Jennings

Kate Jennings Grant, Maria Wirries, Beth Leavel, Jasmine Forsberg, Bonnie Langford, Joanna Riding, Paige Faure and Alexa Lopez

Greg Mills, Kevin Earley, Daniel Yearwood, Gavin Lee, Jacob Dickey, Jeremy Secomb, Jason Pennycooke, Peter Neureuther and Kyle Selig

Bernadette Peters

Bernadette Peters

Bernadette Peters

Bernadette Peters

Bernadette Peters

Lea Salonga

Lea Salonga

Lea Salonga

Lea Salonga

Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel

Kate Jennings Grant

Kate Jennings Grant

Kate Jennings Grant

Gavin Lee

Gavin Lee

Gavin Lee

Joanna Riding

Joanna Riding

Jeremy Secomb

Jeremy Secomb

Bonnie Langford and "Poppy"

Bonnie Langford

Kevin Earley

Kevin Earley

Kevin Earley

Jacob Dickey

Jacob Dickey

Jacob Dickey

Kyle Selig

Kyle Selig

Kyle Selig

Jason Pennycooke

Jason Pennycooke

Jason Pennycooke

Alexa Lopez

Alexa Lopez

Alexa Lopez

Jasmine Forsberg

Jasmine Forsberg

Paige Faure

Paige Faure

Peter Neureuther

Peter Neureuther

Maria Wirries

Maria Wirries

Greg Mills

Greg Mills

Greg Mills

Daniel Yearwood

Daniel Yearwood

Daniel Yearwood

Kate Jennings Grant and Alexa Lopez

Kate Jennings Grant and Alexa Lopez

Maria Wirries, Jasmine Forsberg and Alexa Lopez

Maria Wirries, Jasmine Forsberg and Alexa Lopez

Kate Jennings Grant, Maria Wirries, Beth Leavel, Jasmine Forsberg, Bonnie Langford, Joanna Riding, Paige Faure and Alexa Lopez

Greg Mills, Kevin Earley, Daniel Yearwood, Gavin Lee, Jacob Dickey, Jeremy Secomb, Jason Pennycooke, Peter Neureuther and Kyle Selig

Kyle Selig, Gavin Lee, Maria Wirries, Greg Mills, Jasmine Forsberg, Peter Neureuther, Beth Leavel, Bonnie Langford, Jeremy Secomb, Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, Jacob Dickey, Jason Pennycooke, Paige Faure, Joanna Riding, Kevin Earley, Alexa Lopez, Kate Jennings Grant and Daniel Yearwood

The Company of "Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends"


