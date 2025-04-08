Photos: On the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast25, Honoring Sheryl Lee Ralph and Travis Raeburn

The event featured performances by Aaron Tveit, Nicole Scherzinger, Tituss Burgess, Cole Escola and more.
Just last night, MCC Theater presented Miscast- one of the most anticipated theater events in New York each year, where the biggest stars of stage and screen take to the stage at Hammerstein Ballroom, to perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.
Miscast25 featured performances by Tituss Burgess, Cole Escola, Raúl Esparza, Jordan Fisher, Ana Gasteyer, Megan Hilty, Nick Jonas, Kecia Lewis, Adam Pascal, Steven Pasquale, Nicole Scherzinger, Helen J Shen, Jennifer Simard, Britton Smith, Phillipa Soo, Ephraim Sykes, Aaron Tveit, and Jordan Tyson, with Will Van Dyke as Musical Director. Miscast25 honored Emmy, Critics Choice, and Independent Spirit Award Winner Sheryl Lee Ralph and MCC Youth Company Alum & Artist Travis Raeburn.
Miscast25 will stream digitally worldwide for free this year, beginning on Monday April 21. More details will be announced at a later date. The Miscast25 Digital Broadcast is presented in part through generous support from the Tiger Baron Foundation.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Bernie Telsey, Travis Raeburn, Will Cantler, Blake West
James Scheider, Jennifer Brett
James Scheider, Jennifer Brett
Michael E. Katz, Brian Moreland
Michael E. Katz, Brian Moreland
Unity Phelan
Unity Phelan
Gilbert Bolden III
Gilbert Bolden III
Raul Esparza
Raul Esparza
Kevin McCollum, Sam Pinkleton, Lucas McMahon, Cole Escola, Mike Lavoie, Hannah Solow, Tony Macht, Carlee Briglia
Molly Osborne, Brian Moreland, Kimber Elayne Sprawl
Jak Malone, Zoe Roberts, David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson
Christoper Gattelli
Maria Tash
Maria Tash
Christopher Gattelli, Noel Carey, Lowe Cunningham, Julia Mattison
Blake West, Bernie Telsey, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Will Cantler
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Travis Raeburn, Sheryl Lee Ralph
Travis Raeburn, Sheryl Lee Ralph
Travis Raeburn
Travis Raeburn
Videos