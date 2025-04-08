News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast25, Honoring Sheryl Lee Ralph and Travis Raeburn

The event featured performances by Aaron Tveit, Nicole Scherzinger, Tituss Burgess, Cole Escola and more.

By: Apr. 08, 2025
Just last night, MCC Theater presented Miscast- one of the most anticipated theater events in New York each year, where the biggest stars of stage and screen take to the stage at Hammerstein Ballroom, to perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast. 

Miscast25 featured performances by Tituss Burgess, Cole Escola, Raúl Esparza, Jordan Fisher, Ana Gasteyer, Megan Hilty, Nick Jonas, Kecia Lewis, Adam Pascal, Steven Pasquale, Nicole Scherzinger, Helen J Shen, Jennifer Simard, Britton Smith, Phillipa Soo, Ephraim Sykes, Aaron Tveit, and Jordan Tyson, with Will Van Dyke as Musical Director. Miscast25 honored Emmy, Critics Choice, and Independent Spirit Award Winner Sheryl Lee Ralph and MCC Youth Company Alum & Artist Travis Raeburn. 

Miscast25 will stream digitally worldwide for free this year, beginning on Monday April 21. More details will be announced at a later date. The Miscast25 Digital Broadcast is presented in part through generous support from the Tiger Baron Foundation. 

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Bernie Telsey, Travis Raeburn, Will Cantler, Blake West
Bernie Telsey, Travis Raeburn, Will Cantler, Blake West

Jamie deRoy
Jamie deRoy

Jamie deRoy
Jamie deRoy

Marco Pennette
Marco Pennette

Marco Pennette
Marco Pennette

James Scheider, Jennifer Brett
James Scheider, Jennifer Brett

James Scheider, Jennifer Brett
James Scheider, Jennifer Brett

Michael E. Katz, Brian Moreland
Michael E. Katz, Brian Moreland

Michael E. Katz, Brian Moreland
Michael E. Katz, Brian Moreland

Tom Francis
Tom Francis

Tom Francis
Tom Francis

David Korins
David Korins

David Korins
David Korins

Jennifer Simard
Jennifer Simard

Jennifer Simard
Jennifer Simard

David Thaxton
David Thaxton

David Thaxton
David Thaxton

Grace Hodgett Young
Grace Hodgett Young

Grace Hodgett Young
Grace Hodgett Young

Molly Osborne
Molly Osborne

Molly Osborne
Molly Osborne

Christine Baranski
Christine Baranski

Christine Baranski
Christine Baranski

Michael Thurber
Michael Thurber

Michael Thurber
Michael Thurber

Helen J Shen
Helen J Shen

Helen J Shen
Helen J Shen

Jordan Tyson
Jordan Tyson

Jordan Tyson
Jordan Tyson

Chris Perfetti
Chris Perfetti

Chris Perfetti
Chris Perfetti

Marcus Choi
Marcus Choi

Marcus Choi
Marcus Choi

Megan Hilty
Megan Hilty

Megan Hilty
Megan Hilty

Brian Gallagher, Megan Hilty
Brian Gallagher, Megan Hilty

Brian Gallagher, Megan Hilty
Brian Gallagher, Megan Hilty

Unity Phelan
Unity Phelan

Unity Phelan
Unity Phelan

Gilbert Bolden III
Gilbert Bolden III

Gilbert Bolden III
Gilbert Bolden III

Phil Colgan
Phil Colgan

Phil Colgan
Phil Colgan

Makai Hernandez
Makai Hernandez

Makai Hernandez
Makai Hernandez

Jimin Moon
Jimin Moon

Jimin Moon
Jimin Moon

Raul Esparza
Raul Esparza

Raul Esparza
Raul Esparza

Kimber Elayne Sprawl
Kimber Elayne Sprawl

Kimber Elayne Sprawl
Kimber Elayne Sprawl

Dominique Thorne
Dominique Thorne

Dominique Thorne
Dominique Thorne

Sam Pinkleton, Cole Escola
Sam Pinkleton, Cole Escola

Sam Pinkleton, Cole Escola
Sam Pinkleton, Cole Escola

Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger

Kecia Lewis
Kecia Lewis

Kecia Lewis
Kecia Lewis

Tony Macht
Tony Macht

Tony Macht
Tony Macht

Hannah Solow
Hannah Solow

Hannah Solow
Hannah Solow

Kevin McCollum, Sam Pinkleton, Lucas McMahon, Cole Escola, Mike Lavoie, Hannah Solow, Tony Macht, Carlee Briglia
Kevin McCollum, Sam Pinkleton, Lucas McMahon, Cole Escola, Mike Lavoie, Hannah Solow, Tony Macht, Carlee Briglia

Cole Escola
Cole Escola

Cole Escola
Cole Escola

Molly Osborne, Brian Moreland, Kimber Elayne Sprawl
Molly Osborne, Brian Moreland, Kimber Elayne Sprawl

Jak Malone, Zoe Roberts, David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson
Jak Malone, Zoe Roberts, David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson

Kevin McCollum, Lucas McMahon
Kevin McCollum, Lucas McMahon

Kevin McCollum, Lucas McMahon
Kevin McCollum, Lucas McMahon

Jordan Fisher
Jordan Fisher

Jordan Fisher
Jordan Fisher

Christoper Gattelli
Christoper Gattelli

Christopher Gattelli
Christopher Gattelli

Britton Smith
Britton Smith

Britton Smith
Britton Smith

Ana Gasteyer
Ana Gasteyer

Ana Gasteyer
Ana Gasteyer

Maria Tash
Maria Tash

Maria Tash
Maria Tash

Christopher Gattelli, Noel Carey, Lowe Cunningham, Julia Mattison
Christopher Gattelli, Noel Carey, Lowe Cunningham, Julia Mattison

Ephraim Sykes
Ephraim Sykes

Ephraim Sykes
Ephraim Sykes

Noah Pyzik
Noah Pyzik

Noah Pyzik
Noah Pyzik

Taurean Everett
Taurean Everett

Taurean Everett
Taurean Everett

Alexis Michelle
Alexis Michelle

Alexis Michelle
Alexis Michelle

Lear deBessonet
Lear deBessonet

Lear deBessonet
Lear deBessonet

Chun Wai Chan
Chun Wai Chan

Chun Wai Chan
Chun Wai Chan

Blake West, Bernie Telsey, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Will Cantler
Blake West, Bernie Telsey, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Will Cantler

Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph

Travis Raeburn, Sheryl Lee Ralph
Travis Raeburn, Sheryl Lee Ralph

Travis Raeburn, Sheryl Lee Ralph
Travis Raeburn, Sheryl Lee Ralph

Travis Raeburn
Travis Raeburn

Travis Raeburn
Travis Raeburn





