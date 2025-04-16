Review: Susie Mosher's 'THE LINEUP' Is Another Slam-Dunk at the Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night on April 15, 2025, after a hiatus and change of venue, Susie Mosher’s THE LINEUP had its second night at the Green Room 42 on the fourth floor of the Yotel, and it was spectacular. The room is sparkling and glamorous and the lighting and sound were superb. So was the talent.

The Lineup is a, sort of open mic and talent showcase that is now happening every other Tuesday and is cleverly curated and hosted by the talented and off-the-rails performer Ms. Mosher herself. It’s always a grab-bag of sorts, but last night, so many special things happened and being live-streamed, one girl in particular got a bit of a roasting, in a good way.

So much laughter, which we all need right now, with a dream team of musicians on the stage, which include the legendary John Miller on bass, Clint De Ganon on drums and led by the inimitable Lon Hoyt on piano. How they do this is extraordinary, as they never know what material performers will be doing until day of, at an afternoon rehearsal. I must also say that the sound and lights were beautifully crafted, and, again, done on the fly.

Having not been yet, in the refurbished room, the menu, food and service were excellent and you’ll definitely want to consider dining when you go to the Green Room 42.

“THE LINEUP” as it were, was a hefty one last night, including Jelani Remy, Jeff Harnar (with Alex Rybeck), Richard Jay-Alexander, Ava Nicole Frances, Kave Wilson, Yael Rasooly, Ivory Fox, Juson Williams, Annie Thomas, Ella Miller and Izzy Casciani.

It was a real smorgasbord of singers, an amazing Edith Piaf puppet, a Broadway oboist and some inspired and wild musical choices, including Susie Mosher herself, who does these insane (and funny) improvisational songs that she makes up as the evening goes along.

The night started pretty heartfelt, with Mosher’s friend, Richard Jay-Alexander, fashioning a specialty lyric version of “As If We Never Said Goodbye” from SUNSET BOULEVARD, welcoming her to her “new home” and a re-vamped The Lineup. It was fun and clearly caught Susie by surprise. Everyone that followed was great in their own way, with Harnar “killing it” with a WHAT IF Sondheim had written OKLAHOMA musical piece of deliciousness, Juson Williams bringing the house down with a powerhouse vocal, and young talents from NYU and Marymount Manhattan, who the talented Ava Nicole Frances helped engineer, along with their proud and boisterous college friends who were there to cheer them on.

The Lineup is a sure thing, each and every time, and you should plan to come see it live, but if you can’t, just know it is live-streamed as well. We were also thrilled to see Ben Rimalower in the room. He’s a talent in his own right, but also books that room and is a huge supporter of talent.

You had to be there. You need to be there.

It is the perfect tonic for stepping away from the chaos and noise, even if just for one delightful evening.

Personal note: We brought our recent Vassar grad granddaughter to the show and I can report that Susie Mosher will attract the next generation of Cabaret audiences

Bravo, Susie Mosher!

