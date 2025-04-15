Equity Comments on Suspension of Street Performances in Leicester Square

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As of this Thursday 17 April from 00:01am, Westminster City Council will suspend busking pitches 8 and 9 in London’s Leicester Square. This follows a court judgement on 26 March this year following a successful legal case brought by Global Radio on statutory nuisance. The move means all street performances will be banned from Leicester Square.



Commenting on the situation, Michael Day, Equity’s Variety Official, says: “Westminster City Council’s blanket suspension of busking in Leicester Square, in response to the legal judgement on noise nuisance brought by Global Radio, is not proportionate or necessary. It applies to amplified and non-amplified street performances alike. Equity has been contacted, for instance, by members who engage in silent performances who are now banned from working in Leicester Square.

“We call on Westminster Council to engage with street performers to work towards reinstating the pitches for acoustic or ambient acts or those with lower levels of amplification. The Council should note that street performers’ associations are a good way to ensure that reasonable volumes are maintained and potential nuisance eliminated.

“Busking is an important part of the life of central London, as it is in other towns and cities, and offers a space where performers can hone their craft and earn a living while contributing to the vibrancy and life of local communities.”



