Laura Linney Joins MGM+ Theater Series AMERICAN CLASSIC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Laura Linney is set to star alongside Kevin Kline and Jon Tenney in American Classic, the upcoming half-hour theater-themed series from co-creators Michael Hoffman and Bob Martin. The series from begins production in New Jersey this summer.

American Classic centers on Broadway star and notorious narcissist Richard Bean (Kline), who suffers a spectacular public meltdown and returns to his hometown and the family-run theater where he first became aware of his own brilliance. When he arrives, he is shocked to discover that his father, the former artistic director, has lost a step and that the once-respected theater, now run by his brother Jon (Tenney) and his wife (Linney) has become, by necessity, a low-rent dinner theater serving roast beef and murder mysteries. He decides to save the town, the theater, and the world by presenting a great American classic on the dinner theater stage, directed by and starring, of course, Richard Bean.

Linney will play Kristen Forrest Bean, who grew up acting in the Millersburg Festival Theater founded and run by the Bean family. Kristen fell in love with Richard Bean at age 19 and ran off with him to try to make it in NY. Once there, Richard’s egotism served him better than Kristen’s quiet intensity and it was his career that took off. Kristen became increasingly frustrated and finally packed up and went home to Millersburg - Where she eventually married Richard’s younger brother, Jon, and had their daughter Miranda. As the recently appointed Mayor of Millersburg, Kristen directs her passion as well as her strong practical side toward helping to keep the family theater alive.

Laura Linney is an award-winning American actress who continues to garner widespread critical acclaim for her versatile, inspired performances in film, television, and theatre. Notably, Linney starred in all four seasons of the critically acclaimed Netflix original series Ozark, starring opposite Jason Bateman. Linney received four Emmy Award nominations and seven SAG Award nominations for her portrayal of Wendy Byrde. She was also an executive producer and directed part of the series.

Also on television, Linney starred in and served as an executive producer for the Showtime series The Big C for four seasons, for which she won several awards. She won multiple awards for portraying Abigail Adams in the HBO miniseries John Adams, directed by Tom Hooper. Additionally, she served as an executive producer and starred in the highly anticipated Netflix revival of Tales of the City. She also appeared as Kelsey Grammer’s final girlfriend in the last six episodes of Fraiser, starred in Love Letters directed by Stanley Donen, and starred opposite Joanne Woodward in Blind Spot.

Linney's theatre career has been marked by numerous standout performances. She made her Broadway debut in 1990 in Six Degrees of Separation. Her notable Broadway credits include The Little Foxes, Time Stands Still, Sight Unseen directed by Daniel Sullivan and written by Donald Margulies, Arthur Miller’s The Crucible starring opposite Liam Neeson and directed by Richard Eyres, Honour, Uncle Vanya, Les Liaisons, Dangereuses, Holiday and The Seagull. In June 2018, Linney made her London theatre debut in Richard Eyre’s limited three-week run of My Name Is Lucy Barton, a stage play adapted from Elizabeth Strout's novel. The show returned to the London stage in 2019 and made its Broadway debut which garnered Linney a Tony Award nomination for her performance.

Linney’s numerous film credits include Laura Chin’s Suncoast, Wildcat, The Miracle Club, Falling, The Roads Not Taken, The Dinner, Nocturnal Animals, Sully, Genius, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, Mr. Holmes, You Can Count On Me, Kinsey, The Savages, The Fifth Estate, Hyde Park On Hudson, Arthur Chirstmas, Morning, Sympathy for Delicious, The Squid and The Whale, Mystic River, Absolute Power, The Truman Show, Primal Fear, The Mothman Prophecies, Love Actually, P.S., The House Of Mirth, The Details, and Congo, among many others.

Photo credit: Nino Munoz