Photos: Dee Roscioli Steps In For Megan Hilty in DEATH BECOMES HER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dee Roscioli made her triumphant debut as "Madeline Ashton" in Death Becomes Her on Tuesday night! The Wicked alum – who is currently the standby for both Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard – made her debut as Madeline Ashton. She will also be seen in today's April 16 performance at 2:00 pm. See first look photos of Roscioli taking her first bows below!

Before her first performance in the role, Hilty took to social media to wish her well, stating that few have more talent, poise & grace than Miss Dee Roscioli. She has a deeply impressive reputation - not only for her incredible talent, but also for being one of the kindest people in the biz." She ended the post by reminding her to do it "for the GAZE!"

Dee Roscioli is best known for “defying gravity” as Elphaba in the Broadway, Chicago, San Francisco, and National Touring productions of the musical Wicked. Most recently, Roscioli was seen as Celine Dion in Titanique Off-Broadway. Other credits include The Cher Show and in the revival of Fiddler on the Roof.

About Death Becomes Her

Need a new musical to die for? Based on the iconic 1992 film, Death Becomes Her is Broadway's new laugh-out-loud musical comedy. The acclaimed new musical is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, features a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison & Noel Carey.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies…until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity.

The film on which the musical is based (starring Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, and Bruce Willis) has earned cult status for its biting satire, groundbreaking special effects, and iconic performances by Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, and Bruce Willis. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film explores themes of vanity, immortality, and the absurd lengths people go to in pursuit of eternal youth. Its sharp humor and campy tone, coupled with its innovative use of early CGI technology, have made it a standout in the genre.

Over the years, Death Becomes Her has become a cultural touchstone, celebrated for its queer appeal, memorable one-liners, and commentary on society's obsession with beauty and aging. Its enduring popularity is reflected in frequent revivals, tributes, and its influence on subsequent works in film and fashion.

Before the musical arrived on Broadway, it played at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago in early 2024. Both the Chicago and original Broadway productions were led by Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, and Michelle Williams.

So if you want perfection, look no further than Death Becomes Her.