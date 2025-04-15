Beanie Feldstein to Star in ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season 5

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A Broadway star has joined the world of Only Murders in the Building. According to Deadline, Beanie Feldstein has been cast in a recurring role in the upcoming fifth season of the Hulu series, which is now in production in New York.

Other new cast members this season include Jermaine Fowler, Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, and Logan Lerman. Like her fellow new co-stars, the nature of Feldstein's role is being kept under wraps. They all appear alongside the show's regulars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Michael Cyril Creighton.

Only Murders in the Building follows Charles, Oliver, and Mabel after an unexpected death occurs in (or around) their New York apartment building. The trio suspects murder and must employ their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Season 5 will see the trio solve the murder of doorman Lester, who was found dead in the season 4 finale.

The fourth season was privy to plenty of familiar faces for viewers, including the trio (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez), Meryl Streep, Jane Lynch, Michael Cyril Creighton, and Da'vine Joy Randolph. New cast members included Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Richard Kind, and more.

Most recently, Beanie Feldstein was seen onstage in the Broadway Center Stage production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, which ran in October of 2024. On Broadway, she played the role of Fanny Brice in the recent revival of Funny Girl and previously starred in Hello, Dolly! She is also starring in the film adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along as Mary Flynn.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas