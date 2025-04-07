Photos: Futuristic Production of FOLLIES Premieres at Volksoper Wien

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Volksoper Wien is presenting a new futuristic production of Follies, the celebrated musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman. The production is performed in German with English subtitles.

Three decades after Sally and Phyllis were hired as showgirls in the "Follies" revue, they revisit their former stomping grounds for a grand gala. It was here that they met their husbands, Buddy and Benjamin, who accompany them to the reunion with former colleagues and associates. The guests reminisce about their past stage successes and reflect on their lives. Amid the celebration, long-suppressed truths surface, and the two couples must ultimately face their futures.

Follies premiered in New York in 1971 and marks the beginning of Stephen Sondheim’s twenty-year creative period. The work explores themes of aging and youthful ambition.

The production is directed by Martin G. Berger, with stage design by Sarah-Katharina Karl, costumes by Alexander Djurkov Hotter, lighting by Alex Brok, video by Vincent Stefan, sound design by Martin Lukesch, choreography by Marie Christin Zeisset, and dramaturgy by Magdalena Hoisbauer. Musical direction is by Michael Papadopoulos.

The cast features Ruth Brauer-Kvam as Sally Durant Plummer, Drew Sarich as Benjamin Stone, Bettina Mönch as Phyllis Rogers Stone, and Peter Lesiak as Buddy Plummer. The production also stars Juliette Khalil, Oliver Liebl, Laura Magdalena Goblirsch, Samuel Türksoy, Sona MacDonald, Stefanie Dietrich, Marie Christin Zeisset, Julia Koci, Robin Poell, Martina Dorak, Ulrike Steinsky, Alexandra Flood, David Wurawa, Aaron-Casey Gould, Eva Zamostny, Angelika Ratej, Melanie Böhm, Tara Randell, Samantha Mayer, and members of the ensemble.