Photos: Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle Visits GYPSY on Broadway

See photos of Meghan Markle with Audra McDonald and more!
On Thursday, April 10, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle made her way to the Majestic Theatre on Broadway to take in the revival of Gypsy, starring six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald. See photos here!
The Duchess visited backstage with the cast after the show, along with friends Nate Berkus, Jeremiah Brent, Tracy Robbins, Brian Robbins, and George Cheeks.
Gypsy, suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, is Broadway’s ultimate tale of mothers and daughters, ambition and fame, and the lengths we’ll go in pursuit of the American dream. The musical features a book by Tony Award Winner Arthur Laurents, music by Tony and Academy Award Winner Jule Styne, and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner Stephen Sondheim, choreography by four-time Tony Award nominated Camille A. Brown, music supervision, music direction, and additional orchestrations & arrangements by Andy Einhorn, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters.
Photo credit: Michaelah Reynolds
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle Visits Gypsy on Broadway
