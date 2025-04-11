Photos: Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle Visits GYPSY on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Thursday, April 10, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle made her way to the Majestic Theatre on Broadway to take in the revival of Gypsy, starring six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald. See photos here!

The Duchess visited backstage with the cast after the show, along with friends Nate Berkus, Jeremiah Brent, Tracy Robbins, Brian Robbins, and George Cheeks.