Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/13/25 - GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Breaks Record

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 4/13/2025 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week:Â STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS opened at the Friedman on 4/8. The production received generally positive reviews, with most critics praising the all-star cast. Read the reviews for the production HERE.Â

SMASH opened at the Imperial on 4/10. The production received mixed reviews, with most reviews critiquing the storytelling. Read the reviews HERE. Â Â Â Â

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN opened at the Booth 4/14. The production received overwhelmingly positive reviews, with critics praising the subject matter and writing. Read the reviews HERE. Â Â Â Â

FLOYD COLLINS is in previews at the Beaumont and opens on 4/21.Â STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW is in previews at the Marquis and opens on 4/22.Â Â Â Â Â Â

PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL is in previews at the Haimes and opens on 4/24.Â Â Â Â Â Â

JUST IN TIME is in previews at Circle in the Square and opens on 4/26.Â Â Â Â Â Â

DEAD OUTLAW began previews at the Longacre and opens on 4/27.Â Â Â Â Â Â

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL is in previews at the Jones and opens on 4/27.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â



Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: HELL'S KITCHEN (9.2%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (5.1%), SMASH (4.8%), GYPSY (3.4%), CHICAGO (3.1%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (2.7%), ALADDIN (2.1%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (1.6%), JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN (0.8%), JUST IN TIME (0.5%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (0.5%), OTHELLO (0.2%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS (-26.7%), BOOP! THE MUSICAL (-9.8%), REDWOOD (-8.7%), FLOYD COLLINS (-6.4%), STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (-4.2%), SUNSET BLVD. (-3.9%), PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL (-3.8%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (-3%), REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL (-2.9%), HADESTOWN (-2.7%), THE LAST FIVE YEARS (-2.1%), & JULIET (-1.9%), DEATH BECOMES HER (-1.6%), THE GREAT GATSBY (-1.4%), OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL (-1.2%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-1%), GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS (-0.8%), THE OUTSIDERS (-0.8%), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (-0.4%), OH, MARY! (-0.3%), HAMILTON (-0.3%), GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK (-0.3%), MJ (-0.2%), PURPOSE (-0.1%), THE LION KING (-0.1%), THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY (-0.1%),





This week, 40 shows played on Broadway, with 328,926 tickets sold and a total gross of $44,162,127. The average ticket price was $134.26.

This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 1.85%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 4.25% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $134.26 is up $3.10 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: $3,784,028

OTHELLO: $3,120,321

WICKED: $2,462,861

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: $2,208,199

THE LION KING: $2,089,903





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL ($364,348), JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN ($404,807), PURPOSE ($405,470), PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL ($417,964), STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS ($419,165)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: $648,492

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: $418,624

PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL: $195,008

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: $161,311

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: $161,164





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB ($-176,907), REDWOOD ($-134,905), STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS ($-103,917), JUST IN TIME ($-93,674), OH, MARY! ($-71,197)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

OTHELLO: $375.22

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: $303.40

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: $211.86

HAMILTON: $188.50

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: $172.54





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL ($57.62), JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN ($64.61), BOOP! THE MUSICAL ($72.32), FLOYD COLLINS ($77.72), PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL ($85.40)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN: 101.4%

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: 101.4%

THE OUTSIDERS: 100.8%

JUST IN TIME: 100.8%

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: 100.5%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

REDWOOD (70.5%), STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS (72.5%), CHICAGO (72.8%), FLOYD COLLINS (74.1%), SUNSET BLVD. (74.8%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL: 2713

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: 1207

HELL'S KITCHEN: 1079

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: 991

SMASH: 543





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS (-1199), REDWOOD (-802), SUNSET BLVD. (-245), REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL (-242), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (-234)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..