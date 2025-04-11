Shellen Lubin to Helm Carol Lee Campbell's CHICKS IN HEAVEN at Open Jar Studios

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Director/Writer/Performer and Coach, Shellen Lubin will direct Carol Lee Campbell's new play with music, "Chicks In Heaven". CAROL Lee Campbell's musical play about family and faith will have an industry presentation, in May at ﻿Open Jar Studios, 1601 Broadway, New York City. A fractured coven of four women discovers that their strength lies not in their spells but in each other.

﻿CHICKS IN HEAVEN takes us on a transformative journey, centered around a 30-year reunion in southwestern Virginia of friends who once shared a sacred bond fueled by feminist ideals. In their youth, these women experimented with magic as a means to challenge societal norms and fight against the oppressive forces of the patriarchy. Can the same magical activism that forged their early sisterhood bring them together now at a time when the fight is needed most?

graduated from and then taught at Bennington College with a triple major in Drama, Music and Dance. During her time there, she appeared in Miloš Forman's first film in America, 'Taking Off' which featured two songs she wrote ("It's Sunday" and "Feeling Sort Of Nice.")

In her many years in the New York theatre and cabaret scene, she has directed work by Susan Merson, Pamela Weiler Grayson, Elliot Meyers, and ten Bistro Awards shows. Her plays and songs have been performed at The Public Theatre, Manhattan Class Company, Here Arts Center, Henry Street Settlement, 92nd Street Y, and more. She is in the Playwright Directors Workshop and the Directors Unit at The Actors Studio, where she has developed and presented work by numerous playwrights, including Lanie Robertson, Stuart Warmflash, and Anel Carmona.

Her professional theater directing career continues with Chicks in Heaven -- in tandem with a successful voice teaching and coaching practice.

Carol Lee Campbell

is an award-winning writer, musician and professor. ﻿She is the creator of Crone Stones, a widely popular divination oracle that includes thirty-three porcelain stones and an accompanying book, Return to Wellness: The New Book of Crone Stones. Chicks In Heaven, her first play with music, premiered in April 2024 at The Creative Cauldron in Virginia. A book launch of her newest fiction, Rebel Rose debuted in May 2024 by Rebel Satori Press. Carol teaches Women and Gender Studies and Greek Mythology at several Virginia community colleges and travels regionally as a performance artist and a lecturer.