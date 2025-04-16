||: GIRLS :||: CHANCE :||: MUSIC :|| World Premiere and More Set for A.C.T. '25-26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



American Conservatory Theater has revealed the productions that will make up the company’s 2025/26 season—the previously-announced hilarious and heartwarming award-winning comedy drama, KIM’S CONVENIENCE; the world premiere of Eisa Davis’s ||: GIRLS :||: CHANCE :||: MUSIC :||; and more.



The 2025/26 season kicks off with the previously-announced KIM’S CONVENIENCE (September 18–October 19, 2025), the hilarious and heartwarming award-winning comedy drama about a Korean family-run corner store. Popularized by the hit Netflix series, KIM’S CONVENIENCE is a feel-good ode to generations of immigrants who have made Canada the country that it is today. Mr. Kim works hard to support his wife and children with his Toronto convenience store. As he evaluates his future, he faces both a changing neighborhood landscape and the gap between his values and those of his Canada-born children. Playwright Ins Choi, who will also star in the production as the title character, calls KIM’S CONVENIENCE his “love letter to his parents and to all first-generation immigrants who call Canada their home.” KIM’S CONVENIENCE is produced in partnership with Adam Blanshay Productions and Soulpepper Theatre Company. Performances of KIM’S CONVENIENCE will take place at A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe Theater.

In association with BroadwaySF, A.C.T. will present STEREOPHONIC (October 28–November 23, 2025). The most Tony Award–winning Show of the year. The most Tony Award–nominated Play of all time. STEREOPHONIC mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup—or their breakthrough. Written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin, and featuring original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, STEREOPHONIC invites the audience to immerse themselves—with fly-on-the-wall intimacy—in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up. Performances of STEREOPHONIC will take place at BroadwaySF’s Curran Theatre (next door to A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe Theater).

Ringing in the new year, A.C.T. and The Streetcar Project will present A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE (January 21–February 1, 2026). Tennessee Williams’s exploration of family, sex, death, and decay is a haunting: family, trauma, relentlessly recurring patterns of destruction. It’s about the abuse we heap upon ourselves, and the pleasures we use to forget. Nick Westrate and Lucy Owen have created a performance of the play like no other. By presenting Tennessee Williams’s complete, unabridged text, with no props, and no set—this production can exist anywhere. It strips bare to the bones the greatest piece of American drama. An airplane hangar, a church, a bar, a warehouse, a dining hall, a movie theater, a library, a boutique, a barn...for the past two years The Streetcar Project has toured Tennessee Williams’ masterpiece to unconventional spaces around the country — and now they bring it, for the first time, to a theater. Performances of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE will take place at A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe Theater.

Next, A.C.T. will present PARANORMAL ACTIVITY (February 19–March 15, 2026), a new story live on stage. American couple James and Lou move to London to escape their past…An original story set in the world of the “Paranormal Activity” film series, this North American premiere play will haunt you long after the lights go out. We can’t say anything else. PARANORMAL ACTIVITY is a co-production with Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Shakespeare Theatre Company, and Center Theatre Group. Performances of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY will take place at A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe Theater.

In Spring 2026, A.C.T. will present the world premiere of Eisa Davis’s ||: GIRLS :||: CHANCE :||: MUSIC :|| (March 12–April 19, 2026). Four highly-gifted teens collab and collide one pivotal summer at a prestigious Berkeley Girls’ Music Program. They improvise and crack wise atop a steadily thrumming undercurrent of disaster and emergency. This world premiere play with music comes from A.C.T.-commissioned playwright Eisa Davis, the singular writer-musician-actor whose keen ear for the language and inner lives of adolescent women brought us the Pulitzer finalist Bulrusher. At turns hilarious and melancholy, raucous and poetic, ||: GIRLS :||: CHANCE :||: MUSIC :|| is an exquisite and achingly true story of friendship, self-discovery, and the salvation of art-making. ||: GIRLS :||: CHANCE :||: MUSIC :|| is a co-commission with Vineyard Theatre. Performances of ||: GIRLS :||: CHANCE :||: MUSIC :|| will take place at A.C.T.’s Strand Theater.

A.C.T. will close out their 2025/26 season with the U.S. premiere of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s stage adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s best-selling novel, HAMNET (April 22–May 24, 2025). When the plague steals 11-year-old Hamnet from his loving parents, Agnes and William Shakespeare, they must each confront their loss alone. And yet, out of the greatest suffering, something of extraordinary wonder is born. Experience the U.S. premiere of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s “elegant and beguiling” (London’s Evening Standard) stage adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s best-selling novel, adapted by award-winning playwright Lolita Chakrabarti (Life of Pi, Red Velvet) and directed by Erica Whyman. Performances of HAMNET will take place at A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe Theater.