Nicole Scherzinger, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, and Daniel Dae Kim Named to 2025 TIME100 List

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TIME has revealed this year's edition of its TIME100 list, an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The 2025 TIME100 list has included Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Daniel Dae Kim, and Nicole Scherzinger.

Patti LuPone wrote the tribute to Nicole Scherzinger, commenting on her performance in Sunset Boulevard. "Then there was Nicole Scherzinger: courageous, audacious, mesmerizing, elegantly beautiful, and ultimately heartbreaking," LuPone wrote. "Her mad scene alone is worth the price of admission." Read more here.

Michael R. Jackson paid tribute to Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, writing, "The first time I ever saw a play by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, my jaw hit the floor."

"Even though he’s younger than me, I look up to Branden in so many ways," Jackson writes. "He is truly in a class of his own, and, as history unfolds, there is no doubt that he will be noted as one of the greats." Read more here.

Additionally, J.J. Abrams wrote a tribute to Daniel Dae Kim. "A career like Kim’s is rare. But even rarer is a willingness to use success not just for oneself, but for others—a quality that makes Daniel Dae Kim a leading voice in the fight for change," Abrams wrote. Read more here.

The full TIME100 list also includes Shonda Rhimes on Ted Sarandos, Will Ferrell on Lorne Michaels, Aly Raisman on Simone Biles, Michelle Yeoh on Jon M. Chu, Gloria Steinem on Gisèle Pelicot, Noah Kahan on Hozier, Amy Poehler on Rashida Jones, Derek Jeter on Jalen Hurts, Chris Evans on Scarlett Johansson, Hoda Kotb on Snoop Dogg, Jorge Ramos on Claudia Sheinbaum, Chris Hemsworth on Ed SHeeran, Ryan Murphy on Demi Moore, Elliot Page on Raquel Willis, Ali Wong on Nikki Glaser, Diane Sawyer on David Muir, Lily Collins on Rosé, Keke Palmer on Kwame Onwuachi, Regina King on Danielle Deadwyler, Ted Danson on Kristen Bell, Becky G on Willy Chavarria, Baz Luhrmann on Miuccia Prada, Reese Witherspoon on Amy Griffin, and more.

The issue has five worldwide covers, each highlighting a member of the TIME100: actor and producer Demi Moore, artist and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg, former tennis player and entrepreneur Serena Williams, singer-songwriter Ed SHeeran, and co-founder and CEO of Google DeepMind Demis Hassabis.

Check out the entire TIME100 list here.