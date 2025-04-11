Video: Inside Opening Night of SMASH on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"I think to bring an audience joy is the greatest gift of all. Everybody is going through a bit of a rough time, and so now to be able to escape and come to a show where you really laugh and you see real characters interact with one another and accomplish something... they can relate to that," director Susan Stroman explained last night at the Imperial Theatre. "Any group of people trying to conquer some problem can relate to this show."

She's certainly bringing on the joy this Broadway season with the arrival of Smash, which just celebrated its opening night. The best of Broadway came out for the special occasion and BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet to chat with the whole cast and creative team.

"This is the first times I've ever really been able to exercise my comedic skills, where I get to be an absolute idiot! When my friends come, they say, 'Oh my god, you're Robyn!' I have a lot of fun," added Robyn Hurder, who plays Ivy.

Get ready for all the backstage pandemonium that brings a team of Broadway big shots to their knees heading to the opening night of Bombshell, a splashy new musical about Marilyn Monroe. It’s a rollercoaster ride filled with hilarious setbacks and surprises, kick-ass production numbers and iconic songs like “Let Me Be Your Star,” which were featured on the NBC television series that inspired it.