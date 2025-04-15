Video: CHICAGO Star Ashley Graham Takes Her First Broadway Bow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Supermodel and entrepreneur Ashley Graham took her first Broadway bow this evening as she makes her debut in the role of “Roxie Hart” in Chicago! watch the video!

Trailblazing supermodel and entrepreneur Ashley Graham has helped redefine traditional beauty standards. One of the first models to grace a Vogue cover, the first ever curve model featured on Sports Illustrated Swim, and among the first group of curve models to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Runway Show, Graham has been included as Time’s “100 Most Influential People in the World”, Forbes’ coveted “30 Under 30” list, Glamour’s “Woman of the Year,” GQ’s “International Female Model of the Year”, and inspired audiences with her TEDx talk viewed over 4.3 million times. Graham is also a sought after TV personality most recently hosting Roku’s “Side Hustlers” and HGTV’s “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.”

About Chicago

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC / Duncan Stewart, CSA and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.