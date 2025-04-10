Musician Yasmin Williams Shares 'Unhinged' Email Exchange With Kennedy Center Interim Director Richard Grenell

Click Here for More on The Arts in America

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Washington D.C.-based guitarist Yasmin Williams publicly shared contentious emails from Richard Grenell, the interim executive director of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, revealing a heated exchange regarding changes under President Donald Trump’s administration.

Williams posted the emails on Instagram on April 9 after initially reaching out to Grenell to inquire about reported reductions in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Her questions specifically mentioned recent cancellations at the Kennedy Center, including the musical Finn and a performance by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington.

In her original email, Williams asked Grenell directly: "Does the President actually care about artists canceling shows at the Kennedy Center? What, if anything, has changed about the Kennedy Center regarding hiring practices, performance booking, and staffing?"

Instead of addressing these queries, Grenell countered by questioning Williams’ willingness to perform for Republicans, suggesting artists had canceled engagements due to political intolerance. Grenell stated, "You shouldn’t believe what you read in the newspapers who exist to hate Republicans. Don’t swallow what the media tells you. Don’t be gullible."

In a subsequent message, Grenell's tone became more combative, stating, "I’m too busy to confront your vapidness," and explained that financial distress prompted cuts to what he termed "woke programming." Grenell elaborated, "Yes, I cut the DEI bullshit because we can’t afford to pay people for fringe and niche programming that the public won’t support."

Williams responded by expressing shock at Grenell’s unprofessionalism, clarifying her initial intent was to gather accurate information, not provoke conflict.

Public reactions to Williams’ post criticized Grenell’s behavior as unprofessional, with one user summarizing the exchange as "absolutely unhinged."

"Absolutely unhinged response to good questions. This guy definitely didn’t get hired for merit or professionalism..." they wrote.

The incident highlights recent turmoil at the Kennedy Center following significant leadership changes implemented by President Trump, who appointed himself chairman and introduced new board members supportive of his preferred "non-woke" programming. Since then, numerous high-profile performances, including the musical Hamilton, have been canceled or withdrawn.