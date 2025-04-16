LIWANAG SA DILIM Extends Until May 4; Check Out Show Photos

Another hit for 9 Works Theatrical, ‘Liwanag sa Dilim’ stars Khalil Ramos and Anthony Rosaldo.
Manila, Philippines—Original Filipino musical “Liwanag sa Dilim,” featuring the music of singer-songwriter Rico Blanco (“Your Universe,” “Yugto”), extends its run at Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, Makati City, until May 4, 2025.
Produced by 9 Works Theatrical and directed by Robbie Guevara, “Liwanag sa Dilim” deconstructs Philippine literature, specifically National Hero Jose Rizal’s writings, which were undisclosed in its early run in March.
Also written by Guevara, the musical introduces the audience to Elesi, inspired by the song “Elesi,” popularized by Blanco’s Rivermaya band. In “Liwanag sa Dilim,” Elesi is an orphan on a quest to uncover his past. Elesi and his friend, Cris, “fight for justice and ignited a revolution that redefines their worlds,” said the producers.
Its cast mixes theater and mainstream talents, including Khalil Ramos, Anthony Rosaldo, CJ Navato, Vien King, Alexa Ilacad, Nicole Omillo, Rita Daniela, and Noemi Gonzales.
“Liwanag sa Dilim” is presented through a special license from VIVA Music Publishing Inc. and MRU Publishing Inc.
Photos: Geri Reyes/Reine Paisley
The company
Foreground: Vien King, Alexa Ilacad
CJ Navato, Khalil Ramos
Alexa Ilacad, Khalil Ramos
Khalil Ramos
Anthony Rosaldo
Foreground: CJ Navato
Videos