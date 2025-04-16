Photos: Nicole Henry Wows At Birdland With Star-Studded Band

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning vocalist Nicole Henry lit up Birdland this past Monday night with a powerhouse performance. Check out photos from the show.

Backed by a stellar band—Mike Piolet on drums, Freddie Hendrix on trumpet, Shedrick Mitchell on piano, and Richie Goods on upright bass—Henry delivered an unforgettable evening of jazz that captivated the sold-out crowd.

Henry has been compared to legends like Sarah Vaughan, Natalie Cole, and Whitney Houston. Whether swinging hard or tenderly caressing a ballad, she brings each lyric to life with unmistakable style.

Currently celebrating a 20-year recording career with eight critically acclaimed albums, Henry is a Soul Train Award-winner, a four-time Top 10 Billboard jazz artist, and was named “Vocalist of the Decade” by BroadwayWorld Miami. She’s also earned multiple proclamations honoring “Nicole Henry Day” in Miami for her musical achievements and community impact.

Recently recognized as one of eight “Black Artists Making Waves in 2024,” Henry continues to expand her reach—most recently on the theatrical stage, where she’s received accolades for performances in The Bodyguard, The Color Purple, Smokey Joe’s Café, and A Wonderful World.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

