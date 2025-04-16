Hailey Kilgore, Mykal Kilgore and More Join New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala at Carnegie Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hailey Kilgore (Tony nominee for Best Actress in a Musical for the Broadway revival of Once on This Island); Mykal Kilgore (GRAMMY nominee for Best Traditional R&B performance); and Storm Large (appearances with Pink Martini and on America’s Got Talent) will now join The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, to honor the legendary songwriter Diane Warren at the orchestra’s 42nd Birthday Gala, Words and Music: Diane Warren, on Monday, April 28, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. The star-studded concert will showcase Ms. Warren’s immense impact on the worlds of music and film through a wide array of her hits, including “If I Could Turn Back Time”, “How Do I Live”, “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”, and more.

Hailey Kilgore, Mykal Kilgore, and Storm Large join previously announced guest artists from across the entertainment industry including Shoshana Bean (GRAMMY Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee), Sofia Carson (star of Netflix’s Purple Hearts and Carry-On), Taylor Dayne (singer of the number one hit “Love Will Lead You Back”), Ariana DeBose (Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG Award winner and Tony and Emmy Award nominee), Micaela Diamond (Tony Award nominee for Parade and original Broadway cast member of The Cher Show), Brandon Victor Dixon (GRAMMY Award winner and three-time Tony and Emmy Award nominee), Angélique Kidjo (five-time GRAMMY Award winner), LeAnn Rimes (two-time GRAMMY Award winner), and The War and Treaty (two-time GRAMMY Award nominee) who will collaborate with The New York Pops to pay tribute to Diane Warren.

Throughout her career, Ms. Warren has earned nine #1 hits and thirty-three top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, and is tied for holding the record for the most #1 songs written by one writer in Billboard history. She has also earned 16 Academy Award nominations, including most recently for “The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight, won a GRAMMY, received 15 nominations, received an EMMY, and is a two-time Golden Globe winner whose songs have been featured in more than 150 films.

Proceeds from the Gala support The New York Pops orchestra and the organization’s PopsEd music education programs. The concert is followed by a black tie optional dinner and dance at the Mandarin Oriental New York.