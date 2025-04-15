News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Cast Celebrates Opening Night

John Proctor is the Villain is written by Kimberly Belflower and directed by Danya Taymor.

By: Apr. 15, 2025
John Proctor Is the Villain is now open on Broadway! Starring Stranger Things' Sadie Sink, Kimberly Belflower's new play is now playing at the Booth Theatre, where it opened just last night, April 14. BroadwayWorld was there for opening night andyou can check out photos of the cast and creative team below.

Sink is joined by Nihar Duvvuri as ‘Mason Adams,’ Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert as ‘Carter Smith,’ Molly Griggs as ‘Bailey Gallagher,’ Maggie Kuntz as ‘Ivy Watkins,’ Hagan Oliveras as ‘Lee Turner,’ Morgan Scott as ‘Nell Shaw,’ Fina Strazza as ‘Beth Powell,’ and Amalia Yoo as ‘Raelynn Nix.’ Understudies are Noah Pacht, Fiona Robberson, Shian Tomlinson, Garrett Young, and Victoria Vourkoutiotis.

In John Proctor Is the Villain, five young women – fueled by pop music, optimism, and fury – clash with their school, their Georgia town, and the stories they've been instructed to believe. As their class dissects The Crucible, they begin to question who we deem heroic, who we call a villain, and who gets burned in the process. 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Gabriel Ebert and Sadie Sink
Gabriel Ebert and Sadie Sink

Photos: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Molly Griggs, Nihar Duvvuri, Sadie Sink, Amalia Yoo, Hagan Oliveras, Morgan Scott, Maggie Kuntz, Fina Strazza and Gabriel Ebert

Photos: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Molly Griggs, Nihar Duvvuri, Sadie Sink, Amalia Yoo, Hagan Oliveras, Morgan Scott, Maggie Kuntz, Fina Strazza and Gabriel Ebert

Playwright Kimberly Belflower and Director Danya Taymor
Playwright Kimberly Belflower and Director Danya Taymor

Playwright Kimberly Belflower and Director Danya Taymor
Playwright Kimberly Belflower and Director Danya Taymor

Playwright Kimberly Belflower
Playwright Kimberly Belflower

Playwright Kimberly Belflower
Playwright Kimberly Belflower

Director Danya Taymor
Director Danya Taymor

Director Danya Taymor
Director Danya Taymor

Gabriel Ebert
Gabriel Ebert

Gabriel Ebert
Gabriel Ebert

Gabriel Ebert
Gabriel Ebert

Gabriel Ebert
Gabriel Ebert

Sadie Sink
Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink
Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink
Sadie Sink

Molly Griggs
Molly Griggs

Molly Griggs
Molly Griggs

Fina Strazza
Fina Strazza

Fina Strazza
Fina Strazza

Maggie Kuntz
Maggie Kuntz

Maggie Kuntz
Maggie Kuntz

Hagan Oliveras
Hagan Oliveras

Hagan Oliveras
Hagan Oliveras

Nihar Duvvuri
Nihar Duvvuri

Nihar Duvvuri
Nihar Duvvuri

Photos: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image

Amalia Yoo
Amalia Yoo

Morgan Scott and Amalia Yoo
Morgan Scott and Amalia Yoo

Morgan Scott
Morgan Scott

Morgan Scott
Morgan Scott

Noah Pacht
Noah Pacht

Noah Pacht
Noah Pacht

Victoria Vourkoutiotis
Victoria Vourkoutiotis

Victoria Vourkoutiotis
Victoria Vourkoutiotis

Garrett Young
Garrett Young

Garrett Young
Garrett Young

Shian Tomlinson
Shian Tomlinson

Shian Tomlinson
Shian Tomlinson

Fiona Robberson
Fiona Robberson

Fiona Robberson
Fiona Robberson

Fiona Robberson, Victoria Vourkoutiotis, Shian Tomlinson, Garrett Young and Noah Pacht
Fiona Robberson, Victoria Vourkoutiotis, Shian Tomlinson, Garrett Young and Noah Pacht

Fiona Robberson, Victoria Vourkoutiotis, Shian Tomlinson, Garrett Young and Noah Pacht
Fiona Robberson, Victoria Vourkoutiotis, Shian Tomlinson, Garrett Young and Noah Pacht

Company Manager Chandler Jez and Assistant Company Manager Beatriz Isidore
Company Manager Chandler Jez and Assistant Company Manager Beatriz Isidore

Company Manager Chandler Jez and Assistant Company Manager Beatriz Isidore
Company Manager Chandler Jez and Assistant Company Manager Beatriz Isidore

Sadie Sink
Sadie Sink

Photos: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Molly Griggs, Nihar Duvvuri, Sadie Sink, Amalia Yoo, Hagan Oliveras, Morgan Scott, Maggie Kuntz, Fina Strazza and Gabriel Ebert

Photos: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Molly Griggs, Nihar Duvvuri, Sadie Sink, Amalia Yoo, Hagan Oliveras, Morgan Scott, Maggie Kuntz, Fina Strazza and Gabriel Ebert


Videos