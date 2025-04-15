Photos: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Cast Celebrates Opening Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



John Proctor Is the Villain is now open on Broadway! Starring Stranger Things' Sadie Sink, Kimberly Belflower's new play is now playing at the Booth Theatre, where it opened just last night, April 14. BroadwayWorld was there for opening night andyou can check out photos of the cast and creative team below.

Sink is joined by Nihar Duvvuri as ‘Mason Adams,’ Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert as ‘Carter Smith,’ Molly Griggs as ‘Bailey Gallagher,’ Maggie Kuntz as ‘Ivy Watkins,’ Hagan Oliveras as ‘Lee Turner,’ Morgan Scott as ‘Nell Shaw,’ Fina Strazza as ‘Beth Powell,’ and Amalia Yoo as ‘Raelynn Nix.’ Understudies are Noah Pacht, Fiona Robberson, Shian Tomlinson, Garrett Young, and Victoria Vourkoutiotis.

In John Proctor Is the Villain, five young women – fueled by pop music, optimism, and fury – clash with their school, their Georgia town, and the stories they've been instructed to believe. As their class dissects The Crucible, they begin to question who we deem heroic, who we call a villain, and who gets burned in the process.

