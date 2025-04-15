Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate ÉTOILE at NYC Screening

Just last night, choreographer Marguerite Derricks and actor Gideon Glick hosted a special Broadway screening of Prime Video’s upcoming comedy series, Étoile, set in the fascinating world of ballet from award-winning creators of Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino.

The special screening took place on Monday, April 14th at Francesca Beale Theater at Lincoln Center followed by a special reception for the cast of the series including Tiler Peck.

Other guests in attenedence at the special Broadway screening included dancers and performers from Back to the Future, Beetlejuice, Boop, Come From Away, Funny Girl, Gypsy, Hell’s Kitchen, Illionoise, Kiss Me Kate, MJ, Pirates – The Penzance Musical, Smash and Some Like It Hot as well as choreographer Kelly Devine.

Étoile will premiere all eight episodes on April 24, exclusively on Prime Video. The original new series is set in both New York and Paris and follows the dancers and artistic staff of two world-renowned ballet companies as they embark on an ambitious gambit to save their storied institutions: swapping their most talented stars.

The cast includes Emmy-winner Luke Kirby, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Lou de Laâge, Gideon Glick, David Alvarez, Ivan du Pontavice, Taïs Vinolo, David Haig, LaMay Zhang, and Simon Callow, as well as Yanic Truesdale as recurring guest. BroadwayWorld previously reported that Tony-winner Jonathan Groff will also appear in the series as a guest star.