The show opened on April 10, 2025.

By: Apr. 12, 2025
The new Broadway musical Smash opened at the Imperial Theatre on April 10, 2025, after starting previews on March 11. Many arrived for opening night, including Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Sarah Jessica Parker, and more. Scroll down to see photos of the VIP arrivals on opening night! 

About the show 

At the center of Smash is the creation of Bombshell, a fictional Broadway musical about the life of Marilyn Monroe. Tensions soar as two actresses compete for the starring role: Karen Cartwright, a fresh-faced dreamer, and Ivy Lynn, a seasoned Broadway veteran. Meanwhile, the creative team navigates its own struggles, from composer Tom Levitt’s perfectionism to book writer Julia Houston’s personal crises. The result is a musical journey that explores ambition, artistry, and the emotional highs and lows of showbiz.

Based on the Emmy-nominated NBC series that aired from 2012 to 2013, Smash builds on the show’s legacy. Created by Theresa Rebeck and produced by Steven Spielberg, the series became a fan favorite for its inside look at Broadway’s cutthroat world. The show’s original music, composed by Tony and Grammy winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray, Some Like It Hot), earned acclaim for songs like “Let Me Be Your Star,” “Don’t Forget Me,” and “The 20th Century Fox Mambo”—all of which are featured in the Broadway production, alongside brand-new numbers. If you loved the TV series, it's exactly what you want. And if you didn't... they changed everything.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Director Susan Stroman

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Scott Wittman, Janice Crystal, Billy Crystal, Marc Shaiman and Sarah Jessica Parker

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Billy Crystal and Jenifer Lewis

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Mario Cantone and Carol Leifer

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Tabitha Hodge Broderick, Matthew Broderick, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Director Susan Stroman and Billy Crystal

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Debra Messing and Christian Borle

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Christian Borle, Andy Mientus and Will Chase

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Ann Harada and Debra Messing

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Amanda Kloots and Anthony Davis and Yvette Nicole Brown

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
James Grey and Amanda Kloots

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Yvette Nicole Brown

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Jeff Mahshie and Julianna Margulies

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Ann Harada

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Noah J. Ricketts

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Sharon Washington and Linda Powell

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Rachelle Rak

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Murray Hill, Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Jeff Hiller, Bridget Everett and Murray Hill

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Stephen Loguidice, Robert Greenblatt, Sharon Sachs, Christian Hermann and Neil Meron

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Skye Maddox and Christian Borle

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Matthew Broderick, Tabitha Hodge Broderick, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Patti Murin and Andrew Rannells

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Andrew Rannells and Christian Borle

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Howard McGillin and Ana Gasteyer

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Mario Cantone

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Kenny Leon

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Justin McIntosh and Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Justin Paul and Asher Fogle Paul

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Micaela Diamond

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Ben Ahlers

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Hudson Flynn, Andrea Burns and Peter Flynn

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Andy Mientus and Michael Arden

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Micaela Diamond, Ben Ahlers and Bernard Telsey

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Skye Maddox and Christian Borle

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Sarah Jessica Parker

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Billy Crystal

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Lorna Luft

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Jenifer Lewis

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Shangela

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Billy Crystal and Janice Crystal

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Amanda Kloots

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Amanda Kloots

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Julianna Margulies

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Debra Messing

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Nathan Lane

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Bridget Everett

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Bridget Everett

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Kevin Chamberlain

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Marissa Jaret Winokur

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Chadd McMillan and Marissa Jaret Winokur

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Victor Garber

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
J. Harrison Ghee

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Will Chase

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Andy Mientus

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Jake Wilson and Gus Kenworthy

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Jordan Roth

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Daisy Chase and Will Chase

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Arielle Jacobs

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Arielle Jacobs

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
JJ Caruncho and Arielle Jacobs

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Tonatiuh Elizarraraz

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Wesley Taylor

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Anthony Davis and Yvette Nicole Brown

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Adam Shankman

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Dan Amboyer

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Sarah Stiles and Jeff Dodson

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Linda Powell

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Sharon Washington

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Matt Blank and Susan Blank

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Daniel Quadrino

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Louis Mirabal

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Jesmille Darbouze

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Alejo Vietti, S. Katy Tucker and Beowulf Boritt

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Clyde Alves and Hudson Alves

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Ken Billington

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Autumn Hurlbert

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Louis Mirabal and Marc Shaiman

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Devlin Elliott and Nathan Lane

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Brian Caball and Scott Wittman

Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night! Image
Signage at The Imperial Theater






