Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night!

The show opened on April 10, 2025.
The new Broadway musical Smash opened at the Imperial Theatre on April 10, 2025, after starting previews on March 11. Many arrived for opening night, including Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Sarah Jessica Parker, and more. Scroll down to see photos of the VIP arrivals on opening night!
At the center of Smash is the creation of Bombshell, a fictional Broadway musical about the life of Marilyn Monroe. Tensions soar as two actresses compete for the starring role: Karen Cartwright, a fresh-faced dreamer, and Ivy Lynn, a seasoned Broadway veteran. Meanwhile, the creative team navigates its own struggles, from composer Tom Levitt’s perfectionism to book writer Julia Houston’s personal crises. The result is a musical journey that explores ambition, artistry, and the emotional highs and lows of showbiz.
Based on the Emmy-nominated NBC series that aired from 2012 to 2013, Smash builds on the show’s legacy. Created by Theresa Rebeck and produced by Steven Spielberg, the series became a fan favorite for its inside look at Broadway’s cutthroat world. The show’s original music, composed by Tony and Grammy winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray, Some Like It Hot), earned acclaim for songs like “Let Me Be Your Star,” “Don’t Forget Me,” and “The 20th Century Fox Mambo”—all of which are featured in the Broadway production, alongside brand-new numbers. If you loved the TV series, it's exactly what you want. And if you didn't... they changed everything.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Director Susan Stroman
Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Scott Wittman, Janice Crystal, Billy Crystal, Marc Shaiman and Sarah Jessica Parker
Billy Crystal and Jenifer Lewis
Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick
Mario Cantone and Carol Leifer
Tabitha Hodge Broderick, Matthew Broderick, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker
Director Susan Stroman and Billy Crystal
Debra Messing and Christian Borle
Christian Borle, Andy Mientus and Will Chase
Amanda Kloots and Anthony Davis and Yvette Nicole Brown
Jeff Mahshie and Julianna Margulies
Sharon Washington and Linda Powell
Murray Hill, Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson
Jeff Hiller, Bridget Everett and Murray Hill
Stephen Loguidice, Robert Greenblatt, Sharon Sachs, Christian Hermann and Neil Meron
Skye Maddox and Christian Borle
Matthew Broderick, Tabitha Hodge Broderick, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker
Patti Murin and Andrew Rannells
Andrew Rannells and Christian Borle
Howard McGillin and Ana Gasteyer
Justin McIntosh and Kristin Chenoweth
Justin Paul and Asher Fogle Paul
Hudson Flynn, Andrea Burns and Peter Flynn
Andy Mientus and Michael Arden
Micaela Diamond, Ben Ahlers and Bernard Telsey
Skye Maddox and Christian Borle
Shangela
Billy Crystal and Janice Crystal
Chadd McMillan and Marissa Jaret Winokur
Jake Wilson and Gus Kenworthy
Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson
Daisy Chase and Will Chase
JJ Caruncho and Arielle Jacobs
Anthony Davis and Yvette Nicole Brown
Sarah Stiles and Jeff Dodson
Matt Blank and Susan Blank
Louis Mirabal
Alejo Vietti, S. Katy Tucker and Beowulf Boritt
Clyde Alves and Hudson Alves
Louis Mirabal and Marc Shaiman
Devlin Elliott and Nathan Lane
Brian Caball and Scott Wittman
Signage at The Imperial Theater