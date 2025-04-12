Photos: Go inside SMASH VIP arrivals on Opening Night!

The new Broadway musical Smash opened at the Imperial Theatre on April 10, 2025, after starting previews on March 11. Many arrived for opening night, including Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Sarah Jessica Parker, and more. Scroll down to see photos of the VIP arrivals on opening night!

About the show

At the center of Smash is the creation of Bombshell, a fictional Broadway musical about the life of Marilyn Monroe. Tensions soar as two actresses compete for the starring role: Karen Cartwright, a fresh-faced dreamer, and Ivy Lynn, a seasoned Broadway veteran. Meanwhile, the creative team navigates its own struggles, from composer Tom Levitt’s perfectionism to book writer Julia Houston’s personal crises. The result is a musical journey that explores ambition, artistry, and the emotional highs and lows of showbiz.



Based on the Emmy-nominated NBC series that aired from 2012 to 2013, Smash builds on the show’s legacy. Created by Theresa Rebeck and produced by Steven Spielberg, the series became a fan favorite for its inside look at Broadway’s cutthroat world. The show’s original music, composed by Tony and Grammy winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray, Some Like It Hot), earned acclaim for songs like “Let Me Be Your Star,” “Don’t Forget Me,” and “The 20th Century Fox Mambo”—all of which are featured in the Broadway production, alongside brand-new numbers. If you loved the TV series, it's exactly what you want. And if you didn't... they changed everything.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



Director Susan Stroman



Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Scott Wittman, Janice Crystal, Billy Crystal, Marc Shaiman and Sarah Jessica Parker



Billy Crystal and Jenifer Lewis



Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick



Mario Cantone and Carol Leifer



Tabitha Hodge Broderick, Matthew Broderick, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker



Director Susan Stroman and Billy Crystal



Debra Messing and Christian Borle



Christian Borle, Andy Mientus and Will Chase



Ann Harada and Debra Messing



Amanda Kloots and Anthony Davis and Yvette Nicole Brown



James Grey and Amanda Kloots



Yvette Nicole Brown



Jeff Mahshie and Julianna Margulies



Ann Harada



Noah J. Ricketts



Sharon Washington and Linda Powell



Rachelle Rak



Murray Hill, Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson



Jeff Hiller, Bridget Everett and Murray Hill



Stephen Loguidice, Robert Greenblatt, Sharon Sachs, Christian Hermann and Neil Meron



Skye Maddox and Christian Borle



Matthew Broderick, Tabitha Hodge Broderick, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker



Patti Murin and Andrew Rannells



Andrew Rannells and Christian Borle



Howard McGillin and Ana Gasteyer



Mario Cantone



Kenny Leon



Justin McIntosh and Kristin Chenoweth



Justin Paul and Asher Fogle Paul



Micaela Diamond



Ben Ahlers



Hudson Flynn, Andrea Burns and Peter Flynn



Andy Mientus and Michael Arden



Micaela Diamond, Ben Ahlers and Bernard Telsey



Skye Maddox and Christian Borle



Kristin Chenoweth



Sarah Jessica Parker



Billy Crystal



Lorna Luft



Jenifer Lewis



Shangela



Billy Crystal and Janice Crystal



Amanda Kloots



Amanda Kloots



Julianna Margulies



Debra Messing



Nathan Lane



Bridget Everett



Bridget Everett



Kevin Chamberlain



Marissa Jaret Winokur



Chadd McMillan and Marissa Jaret Winokur



Victor Garber



J. Harrison Ghee



Will Chase



Kristin Chenoweth



Kristin Chenoweth



Andy Mientus



Jake Wilson and Gus Kenworthy



Jordan Roth



Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson



Daisy Chase and Will Chase



Arielle Jacobs



Arielle Jacobs



JJ Caruncho and Arielle Jacobs



Tonatiuh Elizarraraz



Wesley Taylor



Anthony Davis and Yvette Nicole Brown



Adam Shankman



Dan Amboyer



Sarah Stiles and Jeff Dodson



Linda Powell



Sharon Washington



Matt Blank and Susan Blank



Daniel Quadrino



Louis Mirabal



Jesmille Darbouze



Alejo Vietti, S. Katy Tucker and Beowulf Boritt



Clyde Alves and Hudson Alves



Ken Billington



Autumn Hurlbert



Louis Mirabal and Marc Shaiman



Devlin Elliott and Nathan Lane



Brian Caball and Scott Wittman