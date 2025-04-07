Photos: Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren Take Opening Night Bows in THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Last Five Years celebrated its Broadway opening night yesterday, April 6, at the Hudson Theatre. Check out photos of Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren taking their opening bows, along with members of the creative team, below!

Read the reviews here.

The first ever Broadway production of Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years stars Grammy and Golden Globe Award nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, and is directed by Tony Award Nominee Whitney White.

The Last Five Years features choreography by Tony Award nominees Jeff Kuperman & Rick Kuperman, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award winner Dede Ayite, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, wig & hair design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal, music direction by Tom Murray, casting by Taylor Williams and production stage management by Cody Renard Richard. Baseline Theatrical’s Andy Jones and James Hickey serve as General Managers.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas