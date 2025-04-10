BroadwayWorld Classifieds 4/10/2025; Jobs In Marketing, Development, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 4/10/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Director of Ticketing & Patron Services

The Assistant Director of Ticketing and Patron Services is a key leadership position for the Wisconsin Union Theater (WUT). This role is responsible for helping achieve financial and customer service objectives and oversees the ticketing and patron services for arts events on campus ("Campus Arts Ticketing"). This position will create and implement new ticket sales strategies that increase the profitability of WUT as well as enhance ticketing services and event experiences for our patrons. This... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: HowlRound Associate Producer

The Associate Producer, HowlRound position reports to the Creative Producer and will support the daily internal and external operations and programs of the HowlRound Theatre Commons. In addition, this role will provide producing support for all of HowlRound’s programs, including, but not limited to, the Journal, HowlRound TV, the National Playwright Residency Program, in-person convenings, and the Advisory Council. This is an important role that will help shape the trajectory of Howlround and it... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: American Stage seeking local Designers

American Stage is seeking designers and choreographers who are local to the Tampa Bay Area for opportunities in our upcoming 2025-26 season. We are primarily seeking local scenic, costume, lighting, sound, and projection designers, as well as choreographers and directors. Stipend range varies by project. For consideration, please send a brief introduction, alongside your resume and other relevant work samples to artistic@americanstage.org.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Presented Programming Manager

POSITION: Presented Programming Manager DEPARTMENT: Artistic REPORTS TO: Director of Presented Programming PAY: $70,000 - $80,000; Annual, Full-time; Salaried; Exempt (not eligible for overtime) BENEFITS INCLUDE: Medical, vision, and dental insurance; paid time off (PTO), sick leave, and holiday time; flexible spending and health savings accounts; employer-sponsored life, long-term, and short-term disability insurance; a 403(b) retirement plan with employer contribution and match, ac... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Seeking Production Managers and Deputy Production Managers

Aurora Productions is seeking Production Managers and Deputy Production Managers to join our growing team as we head into an exciting 2025/2026 Theatrical season. Ideal candidates are highly organized and motivated, with experience in commercial theatre. Aurora’s current projects include Broadway, Off-Broadway, Special Events & Experiences and 1st National Tours. Production Managers and Deputy Production Managers work with Aurora’s principals on technical oversight, focusing on the bid proc... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Seasonal FOH Manager: June-Sept

Hudson Valley Shakespeare (HVS) is a professional non-profit theater company that presents a rotating repertory season of both Shakespeare and more contemporary plays and musicals in an open-air theater from June through September. The company’s spectacular 98-acre campus serves as a vibrant hub for the local community, a cultural and educational anchor for the region, and a national model for environmental sustainability in the performing arts. 2025 is the final season, after 38 years, tha... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Seasonal Marketing Manager: May-Sept

Hudson Valley Shakespeare (HVS) is a professional non-profit theater company that presents a rotating repertory season of both Shakespeare and more contemporary plays and musicals in an open-air theater from June through September. The company’s spectacular 98-acre campus serves as a vibrant hub for the local community, a cultural and educational anchor for the region, and a national model for environmental sustainability in the performing arts. 2025 is the final season, after 38 years, tha... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Education and Outreach Coordinator

JOB DESCRIPTION RealTime Arts Education & Outreach Coordinator Tags: education, outreach, administration, arts, performing arts, arts administration About RealTime Arts RealTime connects human beings through unique theatrical experiences. Founded in 2015 in Pittsburgh, RealTime creates original performance works that generate curiosity and wonder and help audiences see the world in new and unexpected ways. Every project is created by a collective of individuals from diverse realms o... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Front of House Associate

JOB TITLE: Front of House Associate REPORTS TO: Front of House Director FLSA Status: Hourly, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $17.50 - 17.75 per hour based on an assigned position per shift (Part-Time, averaging 10-20 hours per week based on performance/event schedule). LOCATION: 170. N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: Front of House Staff Associates are responsible for ensuring the best experience possible for all patrons who enter the Goodman Theatre. Duties include... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Floor Manager

JOB TITLE: Floor Manager REPORTS TO: Production Manager & Head of Stage Management FLSA Status: Seasonal, Non-Exempt, Hourly Rate: $21.50/hour Albert Theatre Dates: 8/5/25 – 8/9/26 Owen Theatre Dates: 8/26/25 – 6/7/26 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre seeks two Floor Managers to be essential members of each Stage Management team in our Albert and Owen Theatres. The Floor Manager will join each Stage Management team during the final week of rehearsal to become familiar wi... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Manager of Donor Programs

MANAGER OF DONOR PROGRAMS - SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a MANAGER OF DONOR PROGRAMS. About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. By producing several plays from each resident writer, Signature offers a deep dive into their bodies of work. Founded in 1991 by James Houghton, Signature serves its mission by hosting our distinctive playwright residencies at our home at The Pershing Square Signat... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Ticket Services Associates

Ford’s Theatre Society, a location steeped in culture, history, and the performing arts is hiring part-time Ticket Services Associates to join its box office team. The Ticket Services Associates work as part of the Ticket Services team at Ford's Theatre to provide a high level of customer service to all staff and patrons as related to ticketing for visitation, programs, and productions. The Ticket Services Associate ensures all patrons are properly ticketed to enter the site as well as make ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Assistant & House Manager

Responsible for supporting all box office operations including: taking and processing subscriptions, group, complimentary, and single ticket sales as well as maintaining and updating the patron database. Will also serve as House Manager for the season and will be responsible for communicating with Stage Management and the Box Office to open the theater for seating, communicating with and overseeing Volunteer ushers and ticket takers, and sending out daily House Reports to necessary staff. Additi... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager

POSITION SUMMARY: The General Manager is responsible for the core business activities of RealTime Arts. Serving as a key member of the leadership team, the General Manager will manage the day-to-day management functions for the business, providing a consistent, effective, and transparent management of contracts, finances, grants, payroll, and HR policies and handbook. This work is done to support the strategies for growth and success outlined in the organization’s Strategic Plan. At an estimat... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Supervisor

Position: Wardrobe Supervisor Department: Production – Wardrobe & Wigs Reports To: Costume Shop Manager Classification: Salary Non-Exempt Full Time Range of $20- $25/ hr Full Time Seasonal Date Prepared: 3/13/25 General Summary: The Wardrobe Supervisor is a department head level position that oversees all Wardrobe Dressers and Wig Assistants and will work directly with Production Management, Stage Management, Costume Shop Managers, and Designers to facilitate and manage all... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director - The Laguna Playhouse

The Managing Director of Laguna Playhouse will serve as the organization's strategic, financial, and operational leader, co-leading with the Artistic Director to fulfill The Playhouse’s artistic vision and mission. Reporting to the Board of Directors, the Managing Director will oversee all operational and administrative functions, including fundraising, marketing, human resources, community engagement, technology, and financial sustainability. The Managing Director and the Artistic Director wil... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Music On Stage is seeking Directors, Choreographers, and Music Directors for our 2025-2026 Season

Music On Stage is seeking Directors, Choreographers, and Music Directors for our 2025-2026 Season. In order to achieve the highest quality productions possible, we are looking for creative, talented and experienced production staff who are interested in creating theatrical magic on our stage. The stipend for Directors is $1,000 per show. Music Directors that teach vocals and conduct the orchestra will receive a stipend of $1,000 per show. The stipend for Choreographers will be $500-$1,000 depend... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: A1 Sound Engineer For Footloose

NextStop Theatre Company, a professional theater company in Herndon, VA, seeks an experienced A1 for our upcoming production of Footloose. Dates: May 1 - June 8, 2025: The date range includes our tech & dress rehearsals plus a total of 23 performances over the course of five weeks. Qualified applicants should submit a resume and brief cover letter via email to recruiting@nextstoptheatre.org. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: • Collaborate with Sound Designer • Ensure corre... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Finance - Hudson Valley Shakespeare

Director of Finance Position Profile About the Opportunity Hudson Valley Shakespeare (HVS) is in the midst of a transformational moment as an organization. After undergoing tremendous artistic and programmatic evolution in recent years, following the successful transition from a founding leader to the installation of Artistic Director Davis McCallum in 2014 and Managing Director Kendra Ekelund in 2022, HVS is in a place of great strength in terms of its mission, work, and leadership. At... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Annual Fund Associate

JOB TITLE: Annual Fund Associate REPORTS TO: Senior Manager of Individual Giving and Major Gifts FLSA Status: Exempt, Full-Time COMPENSATION RATE: $45,000 - $50,000 annually LOCATION: 170. N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The primary focus of this position is to manage the Goodman’s mass appeal fundraising campaigns which secure broad-based support from individual donors with gifts primarily below $2,500. This position requires an energetic, organized, sel... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Join Delaware Theatre Company as our Managing Director and help lead our dynamic theatre into the future! Since 1979, Delaware Theatre Company has dazzled over one million patrons with more than 220 mainstage productions. Our mission is to enrich Delaware's vitality through artistic programming, education, and community service. ​Collaborate with the Artistic Director to shape and execute our strategic vision, aligning artistic and business goals. Report to the Board of Directors and oversee... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Assistant

Ideal Start Date: As soon as possible. Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D regional Theatre in Sarasota, FL is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Development Assistant, office or customer service experience preferred. This employee will provide clerical support for the theatre’s fundraising department including answering phones, data entry, preparing reports, and special events related activities. Some projects may occur during the evening or on weekends. Positio... (more)