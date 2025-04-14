Photos: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN is Now Playing on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new production photos have been released from John Proctor Is the Villain, starring Sadie Sink, ahead of opening night on Monday, April 14 at the Booth Theatre. Check out the photos below!

Performances for Kimberly Belflower’s John Proctor Is the Villain, with direction by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor, began performances on Broadway on Thursday, March 20.

John Proctor Is the Villain stars Sadie Sink as ‘Shelby Holcomb’. She is joined by Nihar Duvvuri as ‘Mason Adams,’ Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert as ‘Carter Smith,’ Molly Griggs as ‘Bailey Gallagher,’ Maggie Kuntz as ‘Ivy Watkins,’ Hagan Oliveras as ‘Lee Turner,’ Morgan Scott as ‘Nell Shaw,’ Fina Strazza as ‘Beth Powell,’ and Amalia Yoo as ‘Raelynn Nix.’ Understudies are Noah Pacht, Fiona Robberson, Shian Tomlinson, Garrett Young, and Victoria Vourkoutiotis.

In John Proctor Is the Villain, five young women – fueled by pop music, optimism, and fury – clash with their school, their Georgia town, and the stories they've been instructed to believe. As their class dissects The Crucible, they begin to question who we deem heroic, who we call a villain, and who gets burned in the process. With biting humor and a beating heart, this explosive new play – “one of the most anticipated of the season” (The New York Times) – shines a blazing spotlight on the eternal fight to claim your own narrative in a world that’s still stuck in the past.

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes