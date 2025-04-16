Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 16, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 16, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Photos: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Cast Takes Opening Night Bows

by Bruce Glikas

John Proctor is the Villain, starring Stranger Things breakout, Sadie Sink, is now playing on Broadway. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows here!. (more...)

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Breaks Record as Highest Grossing Broadway Play

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Good Night, and Good Luck, the new play by George Clooney and Grant Heslov, and directed by David Cromer, has broken its own all-time record for highest grossing play in Broadway history. Learn more about the play here!. (more...)

Mary Kate Morrissey and More Will Lead COME FROM AWAY at Ogunquit Playhouse

by Stephi Wild

Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine has announced the cast and creative team for their production of Come From Away, starring Mary Kate Morrissey and more. Learn more about the show here!. (more...)

AMERICAN PSYCHO Director Critiques Musical's Portrayal of Patrick Bateman

by Josh Sharpe

Mary Harron, director of the 2000 film American Psycho, is sharing her thoughts on the musical adaptation, explaining that humanizing the character of Patrick Bateman comes at the detriment of the story.. (more...)

Bernadette Peters, Halle Bailey, & More Join Jesse Eisenberg Musical Comedy

by Josh Sharpe

Broadway legend Bernadette Peters, The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey, and Havana Rose Liu are joining Jesse Eisenberg's new original musical comedy.. (more...)

Deaf Broadway's WAITRESS in ASL and More Set for Lincoln Center’s Summer for the City

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts will present the fourth annual Summer for the City. The 2025 festival will include world and New York premieres, participatory events, and more.. (more...)

AM I ROXIE?, SYLVIA SYLVIA SYLVIA and More World Premieres Set for Geffen Playhouse '25-26 Season

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Geffen Playhouse has unveiled the seven productions that will make up its 2025/2026 season lineup, including two world premieres and more. See the full lineup and learn how to purchase tickets.. ( more...

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!