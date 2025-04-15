Photos: THE COMEDY ABOUT SPIES at the Noël Coward Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The first production images have been released from the World Premiere of Mischief’s The Comedy About Spies, which began previews last night at the Noël Coward Theatre. Check out the photos below!

The Comedy About Spies stars members of the original Mischief Company - Dave Hearn, Chris Leask, Henry Lewis, Charlie Russell, Henry Shields, Greg Tannahill and Nancy Zamit with Adele James making her Mischief debut. They are joined by ensemble members: Macadie Amoroso, Adam Byron, Matt Cavendish, Allie Dart, Niall Ransome and Ashley Tucker.

Mischief, the multi award-winning company behind The Play That Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong and The Comedy About a Bank Robbery bring an uproarious 1960’s spy escapade, bursting with bungled missions, tangled identities, and miscommunication that’s anything but covert to London’s Noël Coward Theatre.

When a rogue British agent pilfers plans for a top-secret weapon, CIA and KGB spies converge on London’s Piccadilly Hotel in pursuit of the elusive file. Add to the mix a clueless young couple, a hapless actor angling for the role of James Bond, and enough double agents to confuse even the sharpest operative, and you've got a mission that’s hilariously out of control.

Written by original Mischief Company members Henry Lewis and Henry Shields, The Comedy About Spies will have its Gala Night on Tuesday 13 May 2025 and finish its limited run on Friday 5 September 2025.

The Director is Matt DiCarlo, Set Design is David Farley, Costume Design is by Deborah Andrews, the Movement Director is Shelley Maxwell, Lighting Design is by Johanna Town, Sound Design and Composition is by Jon Fiber for JollyGoodTunes, Casting by Lucy Jenkins CDG & Sooki McShane CDG, Additional Casting by Heather Basten CDG CSA and the Executive Producer is Jonathan Sayer.

A sneak-peak of the opening scene from The Comedy About Spies brought the house down at The Royal Variety Performance in the presence of His Majesty The King at the Royal Albert Hall last year. It was broadcast on ITV1 on Sunday 15 December and is currently available on ITVX.

The Comedy About Spies is presented by Kenny Wax and Stage Presence in association with Jo Danvers.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

Comments