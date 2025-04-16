Video: He Could Write a Book- Bob Martin Unpacks His Three-Show Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"If you want to lose weight, open two Broadway shows in one week,"-wise words from the most in-demand musical maker of the season, Tony winner Bob Martin. When this Broadway season concludes, Bob will have contributed to three musicals, including Boop! The Musical, Smash, and the revival of Elf.

On the former, he admits the material is close to his heart. "I can't watch [Boop!] without tearing up. It says so much about what it means to be human and the nature of romantic love. It really gets me. And it's sprinkled with easter eggs about my own experience about the way I think people should interact... all through the show. So I hear things that are echos of relationships I've had," Martin told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It was a really joyous experience."

Smash opened on Broadway just days after Boop!. "I was contacted by Bob Greenblatt, who I had worked with before, about if I could make [Smash] into a musical. I work with Rick Elice a lot and we had been struggling with another show and I said, 'Hey, do you wanna make a show about making a musical and we can put all of our frustrations and blood sweat and tears into it? It can be a therapeutic exercise!'" he joked. "I think of it as fan fiction. It exists alongside the original."

Watch in this video as he chats more about all three of his Broadway projects, what's coming up next, and so much more!