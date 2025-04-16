Julie Benko Will Lead Theatre Aspen's MY FAIR LADY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Aspen Music Festival and School and Theatre Aspen have announced their sixth annual co-production: the 6-time Tony Award®-winning Lerner and Loewe’s My Fair Lady in Concert, for a one-night only performance directed by Maggie Burrows, starring Julie Benko as ‘Eliza Dolittle,’ and conducted by Andy Einhorn on Tuesday, July 15 at 7:30 PM in the Michael Klein Music Tent.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw’s play and Gabriel Pascal’s motion picture “Pygmalion,” My Fair Lady in Concert builds upon the success of Fiddler on the Roof in Concert (2024), Master Class (2023), The Sound of Music in Concert (2022), The Sweetest Sounds: The Music of Richard Rodgers (2021), and South Pacific in Concert (2019).

“Working with AMFS, and collaborating on this wonderful Aspen tradition, is always a treat. And a chance to hear My Fair Lady with the magnificent Festival Orchestra and a raft of theatre stars is a rare opportunity indeed," stated Bernstein.

Broadway’s Julie Benko, who skyrocketed to fame in Funny Girl, will star as Eliza Doolittle. Maggie Burrows makes her directorial debut in Aspen; she previously directed the Broadway revival of My Fair Lady in 2018. Andy Einhorn returns to the AMFS stage for his fifth season to conduct the Aspen Music Festival and School’s orchestra.

“We are pleased to continue our immensely popular partnership with Theatre Aspen, bringing My Fair Lady to life this summer. This beloved musical is a classic of Broadway’s Golden Age. Our collaboration is not only wonderful for Aspen’s community cultural life but also provides our students with a unique opportunity to perform alongside top Broadway talent” stated Alan Fletcher, President & CEO of The Aspen Music Festival and School.

My Fair Lady in Concert is the beloved classic with music by Frederick Loewe and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner. This timeless tale follows Eliza Doolittle, a Cockney flower seller, as she transforms into a refined lady under the tutelage of the sharp-tongued Professor Henry Higgins. Featuring iconic songs like “I Could Have Danced All Night” and “On the Street Where You Live,” this concert version brings the sweeping romance and wit of My Fair Lady to life with a stunning cast and orchestra led by Broadway conductor Andy Einhorn. Don’t miss this enchanting evening of musical theater!

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 16th at 12 PM MT via the Aspen Music Festival and School’s box office. To purchase, please visit https://www.aspenmusicfestival.com/events/buy-tickets/.

Aspen’s 42nd Summer Season will run from June 12 – August 23 and will include three mainstage productions; Pulitzer Prize winner Driving Miss Daisy, the ninth-longest running Broadway musical MAMMA MIA! and the Tony Award-winning Million Dollar Quartet: followed by the 6th annual Solo Flights the organization’s developmental one-person show festival.