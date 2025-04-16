Video: Isabelle McCalla, Kate Rockwell And More In REGENCY GIRLS At The Old Globe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Get a first look at video of The Old Globe's pre-Broadway engagement of the world premiere of Regency Girls. This raucous and daring new musical comedy features a book by Emmy-winning writers Jennifer Crittenden and Gabrielle Allan, music by three-time Emmy-nominated composer Curtis Moore, and lyrics by two-time Tony and Grammy nominee Amanda Green.

Josh Rhodes (Broadway’s Spamalot, The Old Globe’s Cabaret) directs and choreographs this riotous adventure of love, rebellion, autonomy, and self-discovery. Regency Girls is produced by special arrangement with Aged in Wood Productions and HudsonMann. Performances run through May 4, 2025, with the official opening performance on Thursday, April 10. The limited engagement will play on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Tickets are available at TheOldGlobe.org.

In Regency Girls, Elinor Benton is in a predicament: she’s pregnant, unmarried, and living in 19th-century England. What’s a young woman to do? Facing certain ruin, she gathers up her best friends and sets off on the ultimate road trip to find the one woman who might offer a chance to change her fate. This epic journey, equal parts hilarious and profound, transforms each of them as they make choices about their own futures.

Rhodes directs a cast of 20, which includes Isabelle McCalla as Elinor (Broadway’s Water for Elephants), Krystina Alabado as Dabney (Broadway’s Mean Girls), Kate Rockwell as Jane (Broadway’s Mean Girls), Ryann Redmond as Petunia (Broadway’s Frozen), Nik Walker as Stanton (Broadway’s Hamilton, The Old Globe’s Crime and Punishment, A Comedy), Gabe Gibbs as Dingley / Galloping Dick (Broadway’s The Book of Mormon), Janine LaManna as Lady Catherine / Madame Restell (Broadway’s The Drowsy Chaperone), Sav Souza as Scutter (Broadway’s 1776), Benjamin Howes as Earl of Lenwich (Broadway’s Mary Poppins), Kyla Stone as Ensemble / Understudy for Elinor and Jane (Broadway’s Harmony), Marissa Rosen as Ensemble / Understudy for Petunia (Broadway’s Water for Elephants), Amy Jo Jackson as Ensemble / Understudy for Lady Catherine and Madame Restell (Ensemble Studio Theater’s The Triple Threat), Ariella Kvashny as Ensemble / Understudy for Dabney (The Old Globe’s Murder on the Orient Express), Ellis Dawson as Ensemble / Understudy for Stanton (Touring Production of Hamilton), Laura Leo Kelly as Swing / Understudy for Scutter (Musical Theatre West’s Grease), Jacob Caltrider as Swing (The Old Globe’s Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!), David Engel as Ensemble / Understudy for Earl of Lenwich (Broadway’s Seussical), Joél Acosta as Ensemble / Understudy for Dingley and Galloping Dick (Public Theater’s Comedy of Errors), Sophia LaRosh as Swing (San Diego Musical Theatre’s Legally Blonde), and Wesley Carpenter as Swing (Dance Captain) / Understudy for Elinor and Jane (Broadway’s Six the Musical).