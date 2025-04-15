Photo: First Look at Jordan Fisher in MOULIN ROUGE! Costume

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jordan Fisher begins performances in Moulin Rouge tonight! Before he makes his debut in the long-running musical, check out a first look at him in costume as Christian. The photos also features Solea Pfeiffer as Satine, who he joins in the Broadway production. The pair previously starred together in Hadestown.

Jordan will play a limited engagement through Sunday, July 20, 2025 only at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 West 45th St, NYC). Fisher and Pfeiffer are also joined by global icon & Grammy Award-winner Boy George who recently returned to the show in the role of “Harold Zidler."

Jordan Fisher most recently starred as ‘Bobby’ in the New York City Center Encores! production of Urinetown and as ‘Orpheus’ in Hadestown on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include ‘Anthony’ in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, ‘Evan’ in Dear Evan Hansen, and ‘Laurens/Philip’ in Hamilton. Jordan starred in and produced Netflix’s Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between and was one of the voices of 4*Town in Disney/Pixar’s Turning Red. He played ‘Mark’ in Fox’s "Rent: Live", and ‘Doody’ in Fox’s “Grease: Live!”

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music – from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered more than 20 years ago.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski