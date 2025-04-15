News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening

The iconic theatre district venue was reopened by Tom D’Angora and Michael D’Angora.

By: Apr. 15, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Last night, the heart of 42nd Street was ablaze as producers Tom D’Angora and Michael D’Angora celebrated the the reopening of West Bank Cafe and officially cut the metaphorical ribbon of the newly renovated Laurie Beechman Theatre. They called it RENAISSANCE and was a "gala reopening” of the venue, benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. It was also the perfect title for the evening’s event, as the French word conjures up the ideas of rebirth and artistic innovation.

Where to even begin? The place was packed and I haven’t seen that many cameras at an event in a long time, but the D’Angora’s have become part of the fabric of Broadway and Off-Broadway with their tireless enthusiasm and fund-raising efforts during hard times for others and, in addition to their producing life, have taken on the Herculean task of running the West Bank Cafe and the David Rockwell redesigned showroom.

They’ve already begun booking the room and you can check out who’s playing in upcoming dates here.

Bryan Batt, André De Shields, Ariana Debose, Matt Doyle, Joe Iconis, Lorna Luft, Jack Malone, Andrea McArdle, JJ Niemann, Lauren Patten, Christine Pedi, Emma Pittman, Jelani Remy, Nina West, Lillias White and Chip Zien. Musical Direction was by Ben Rauhala and the room continually erupted as stories and songs showered the invited audience and Laurie Beechman was remembered.  It was a very successful and soul satisfying evening and even Danny Whitman showed up, representing Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, to thank everyone for their support. 

So, now that they are “officially” open and operational, go visit West Bank Cafe, so conveniently located, for a delicious meal and “come to the cabaret” and see some fantastic performers.

I hope these photos give you a sense of the combustive energy in the building, both upstairs and downstairs, last night...

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Tom D'Angora

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
David Rockwell

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Tom D'Angora, Andrea McArdle, Michael D'Angora

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Andrea McArdle

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Lauren Patten

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Ariana DeBose

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
JJ Newman & Emma Pittman

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Lorna Luft

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Lorna Luft

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Jelani Remy

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Bryan Batt

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Joe Iconis & Jennifer Ashley Tepper

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Randy Rainbow

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Danny Whitman

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Bryan Batt

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Christine Pedi

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Nina West

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Jak Malone

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Jak Malone

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Chip Zien

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Chip Zien

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Emma Pittman

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Matt Doyle

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Matt Doyle

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Lillias White

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Joe Iconis

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Andre De Shields

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Andre De Shields

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Tom D'Angora & Michael D'Angora

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Andrea McArdle, Tom D'Angora, Lillias White, Michael D'Angora

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Michael D'Angora, Tome D'Angora, Chip Zien

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Chip Zien

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Lorna Luft

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Richard Jay-Alexander

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Bryan Batt

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Emma Pittman

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Lillias White

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Jelani Remy

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Emma Pittman

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Stephen Sorokoff & Eda Sorokoff

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Joe Iconis

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Tom D' Angora & Andrea McArdle

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Michael Kirk Lane & Robbie Rozell

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Tom D'Angora, Richard Jay-Alexander, Michael D'Angora

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Michael D'Angora, Riki Kane Larimer, Eda Sorokoff

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Tom D'Angora, Lillias White, Michael D'Angora

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Ariana DeBose

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Richard Jay-Alexander & Dave Quinn

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Rick Miramontez & David Rockwell

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Richard Jay-Alexander, Susie Mosher, Stephen Sorokoff

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image
Richard Jay-Alexander & Eda Sorokoff

Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening Image



Deals from Ticketmaster
Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Marquis Theatre (Broadway)

In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him? 

Videos