Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening

The iconic theatre district venue was reopened by Tom D’Angora and Michael D’Angora.
Last night, the heart of 42nd Street was ablaze as producers Tom D’Angora and Michael D’Angora celebrated the the reopening of West Bank Cafe and officially cut the metaphorical ribbon of the newly renovated Laurie Beechman Theatre. They called it RENAISSANCE and was a "gala reopening” of the venue, benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. It was also the perfect title for the evening’s event, as the French word conjures up the ideas of rebirth and artistic innovation.
Where to even begin? The place was packed and I haven’t seen that many cameras at an event in a long time, but the D’Angora’s have become part of the fabric of Broadway and Off-Broadway with their tireless enthusiasm and fund-raising efforts during hard times for others and, in addition to their producing life, have taken on the Herculean task of running the West Bank Cafe and the David Rockwell redesigned showroom.
They’ve already begun booking the room and you can check out who’s playing in upcoming dates here.
Bryan Batt, André De Shields, Ariana Debose, Matt Doyle, Joe Iconis, Lorna Luft, Jack Malone, Andrea McArdle, JJ Niemann, Lauren Patten, Christine Pedi, Emma Pittman, Jelani Remy, Nina West, Lillias White and Chip Zien. Musical Direction was by Ben Rauhala and the room continually erupted as stories and songs showered the invited audience and Laurie Beechman was remembered. It was a very successful and soul satisfying evening and even Danny Whitman showed up, representing Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, to thank everyone for their support.
So, now that they are “officially” open and operational, go visit West Bank Cafe, so conveniently located, for a delicious meal and “come to the cabaret” and see some fantastic performers.
I hope these photos give you a sense of the combustive energy in the building, both upstairs and downstairs, last night...
Tom D'Angora
Tom D'Angora, Andrea McArdle, Michael D'Angora
JJ Newman & Emma Pittman
Jelani Remy
Joe Iconis & Jennifer Ashley Tepper
Tom D'Angora & Michael D'Angora
Andrea McArdle, Tom D'Angora, Lillias White, Michael D'Angora
Michael D'Angora, Tome D'Angora, Chip Zien
Jelani Remy
Stephen Sorokoff & Eda Sorokoff
Tom D' Angora & Andrea McArdle
Michael Kirk Lane & Robbie Rozell
Tom D'Angora, Richard Jay-Alexander, Michael D'Angora
Michael D'Angora, Riki Kane Larimer, Eda Sorokoff
Tom D'Angora, Lillias White, Michael D'Angora
Richard Jay-Alexander & Dave Quinn
Rick Miramontez & David Rockwell
Richard Jay-Alexander, Susie Mosher, Stephen Sorokoff
Richard Jay-Alexander & Eda Sorokoff
Videos