Photos: Inside West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre's Star-Studded Gala Reopening

Last night, the heart of 42nd Street was ablaze as producers Tom D’Angora and Michael D’Angora celebrated the the reopening of West Bank Cafe and officially cut the metaphorical ribbon of the newly renovated Laurie Beechman Theatre. They called it RENAISSANCE and was a "gala reopening” of the venue, benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. It was also the perfect title for the evening’s event, as the French word conjures up the ideas of rebirth and artistic innovation.

Where to even begin? The place was packed and I haven’t seen that many cameras at an event in a long time, but the D’Angora’s have become part of the fabric of Broadway and Off-Broadway with their tireless enthusiasm and fund-raising efforts during hard times for others and, in addition to their producing life, have taken on the Herculean task of running the West Bank Cafe and the David Rockwell redesigned showroom.

They’ve already begun booking the room and you can check out who’s playing in upcoming dates here.

Bryan Batt, André De Shields, Ariana Debose, Matt Doyle, Joe Iconis, Lorna Luft, Jack Malone, Andrea McArdle, JJ Niemann, Lauren Patten, Christine Pedi, Emma Pittman, Jelani Remy, Nina West, Lillias White and Chip Zien. Musical Direction was by Ben Rauhala and the room continually erupted as stories and songs showered the invited audience and Laurie Beechman was remembered. It was a very successful and soul satisfying evening and even Danny Whitman showed up, representing Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, to thank everyone for their support.

So, now that they are “officially” open and operational, go visit West Bank Cafe, so conveniently located, for a delicious meal and “come to the cabaret” and see some fantastic performers.

I hope these photos give you a sense of the combustive energy in the building, both upstairs and downstairs, last night...



Tom D'Angora



David Rockwell



Tom D'Angora, Andrea McArdle, Michael D'Angora



Andrea McArdle



Lauren Patten



Ariana DeBose



JJ Newman & Emma Pittman



Lorna Luft



Lorna Luft



Jelani Remy



Bryan Batt



Joe Iconis & Jennifer Ashley Tepper



Randy Rainbow



Danny Whitman



Bryan Batt



Christine Pedi



Nina West



Jak Malone



Jak Malone



Chip Zien



Chip Zien



Emma Pittman



Matt Doyle



Matt Doyle



Lillias White



Joe Iconis



Andre De Shields



Andre De Shields



Tom D'Angora & Michael D'Angora



Andrea McArdle, Tom D'Angora, Lillias White, Michael D'Angora



Michael D'Angora, Tome D'Angora, Chip Zien



Chip Zien



Lorna Luft



Richard Jay-Alexander



Bryan Batt



Emma Pittman



Lillias White



Jelani Remy



Emma Pittman



Stephen Sorokoff & Eda Sorokoff



Joe Iconis



Tom D' Angora & Andrea McArdle



Michael Kirk Lane & Robbie Rozell



Tom D'Angora, Richard Jay-Alexander, Michael D'Angora



Michael D'Angora, Riki Kane Larimer, Eda Sorokoff



Tom D'Angora, Lillias White, Michael D'Angora



Ariana DeBose



Richard Jay-Alexander & Dave Quinn



Rick Miramontez & David Rockwell



Richard Jay-Alexander, Susie Mosher, Stephen Sorokoff



Richard Jay-Alexander & Eda Sorokoff