News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Joy Behar’s MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND to Launch National Tour

The final New York cast includes Marilu Henner, Marsha Mason, Julia Sweeney, and Benja K. Thomas (Fat Ham).

By: Apr. 16, 2025
Joy Behar’s MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND to Launch National Tour Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Joy Behar’s My First Ex-Husband, has entered its final weeks of performances Off-Broadway at the new MMAC Theater. The production will launch a national tour beginning this summer! 
 
The current cast, performing through April 20, features Veanne Cox, Jackie Hoffman, Carolyn McCormick, and Andrea Navedo. Beginning April 23, the final New York cast includes Marilu Henner (Taxi, Chicago), Marsha Mason (The Goodbye Girl, Frasier, Grace & Frankie), Julia Sweeney (Saturday Night Live), and Benja K. Thomas (Fat Ham).
 
Joy Behar will also appear in special Wednesday matinees on April 30 (Joined by Whoopi Goldberg), May 7, and May 14.
 
My First Ex-Husband is a bold and heartfelt adaptation of true stories by the legendary Joy Behar—comedienne, author, and co-host of “The View”. With razor-sharp wit and no filters, the show explores the messy, hilarious truths of love, sex, and relationships. Whether you're happily coupled, cautiously committed, or thinking about changing the locks, these stories are your stories—only funnier.
 


Deals from Ticketmaster
Oh, Mary!

Oh, Mary!

Lyceum Theatre (Broadway)

The original cast of Oh, Mary!, including the show's creator Cole Escola, is back on Broadway. Escola plays a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. They are joined by Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, Bianca Leigh and Tony Macht.

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos