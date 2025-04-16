Joy Behar’s MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND to Launch National Tour

The final New York cast includes Marilu Henner, Marsha Mason, Julia Sweeney, and Benja K. Thomas (Fat Ham).
Joy Behar’s My First Ex-Husband, has entered its final weeks of performances Off-Broadway at the new MMAC Theater. The production will launch a national tour beginning this summer!
The current cast, performing through April 20, features Veanne Cox, Jackie Hoffman, Carolyn McCormick, and Andrea Navedo. Beginning April 23, the final New York cast includes Marilu Henner (Taxi, Chicago), Marsha Mason (The Goodbye Girl, Frasier, Grace & Frankie), Julia Sweeney (Saturday Night Live), and Benja K. Thomas (Fat Ham).
Joy Behar will also appear in special Wednesday matinees on April 30 (Joined by Whoopi Goldberg), May 7, and May 14.
My First Ex-Husband is a bold and heartfelt adaptation of true stories by the legendary Joy Behar—comedienne, author, and co-host of “The View”. With razor-sharp wit and no filters, the show explores the messy, hilarious truths of love, sex, and relationships. Whether you're happily coupled, cautiously committed, or thinking about changing the locks, these stories are your stories—only funnier.