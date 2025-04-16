Video: Ben Finds Perfection with Choreo from DEATH BECOMES HER

Death Becomes Her dance captains teach Ben the choreography from "For the Gaze".
Ben is back with Dance Captain Dance Attack! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!
Viewers are encouraged to learn the choreography along with Ben and the dance captains in this fast paced, often hysterical, look into the world of some of Broadway's hardest working players. Learn all about what Dance Captains do and watch previous episodes!
Ahead of tomorrow's cast recording release, watch as Ben hits the rehearsal room at ART/New York to break down Christopher Gattelli's choreography for Broadway's Death Becomes Her with the help of dance captains Amy Quanbeck and Lakota Knuckle. Can you keep up?