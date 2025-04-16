Video: Go Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW on GMA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Wednesday morning, Good Morning America took viewers to the world of The Upside Down in a new exclusive sneak peek at Stranger Things: The First Shadow. The play, which is currently playing at Broadway's Marquis Theatre, is a prequel to the hit Netflix series, telling the origin story of the villainous Vecna, while also shedding light on other familiar characters.

"All of us take the best from these unbelievable actors who played these roles and bring to life what it was like to be a teenager in Hawkins, Indiana," said Alison Jaye, who portrays Joyce, the character originally played by Winona Ryder.

Grey's Anatomy alum T. R. Knight appears in the show as Victor Creel, father of Henry, who later became Vecna. "I love the blend of highly cutting-edge technical aspects, married with some old school sleight of hand," he said of the production. Watch the full segment now.

Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, and rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a new play written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin.

In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him?

As this thrilling mystery races forward, shadows of the past are unleashed, relationships are tested, and the town of Hawkins faces the ultimate question: can the power of friendship outshine the darkness within?

With a cast of 34, this gripping stand-alone adventure will pull you deep into the world of STRANGER THINGS. Experience the heart-pounding excitement of Stranger Things: The First Shadow—where suspense and spectacle lurk at every turn.