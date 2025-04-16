Video: Shia LaBeouf Stars in First Trailer for David Mamet's HENRY JOHNSON Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Henry Johnson, the film adaptation of the play from writer-director David Mamet, has released its first trailer. For the movie, the full cast reprises their stage roles on-screen, including Evan Jonigkeit, Chris Bauer, Dominic Hoffman, and Shia LaBeouf.

In partnership with production company 1993, Mamet will independently release the film on May 9th, 2025, for rental directly through the film’s website here, simultaneous with a theatrical run at the Aero Theatre in Los Angeles. Additional theater listings will follow.

Henry Johnson follows the title character (played by Jonigkeit) as he navigates his search for a moral center after an act of compassion upends his life. Looking to authority figures he encounters along the way — including his eventual cellmate, Gene (LaBeouf) — Henry’s journey leads him down a road of manipulation and ethical uncertainty. The film is an exploration of power, justice, and the consequences of letting others choose your path for you.

Upon its premiere, the play was praised as “Proving that Mamet still has much to teach us about the dark side of human relations.. LaBeouf is scarily good” (Los Angeles Times) and “An exploration of [manipulation and negotiable morals] at a time when entire segments of the country are being swayed.. LaBeouf is dynamite” (Variety).

Henry Johnson was written and directed by Mamet, who received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Glengarry Glen Ross, currently on Broadway, as well as Academy Award nominations for his screenplays of Wag the Dog and The Verdict. His feature film directorial credits include The Spanish Prisoner, Oleanna, House of Games, State and Main, Heist, Spartan, The Winslow Boy, Redbelt, and Phil Spector.

The new film was produced by Evan Jonigkeit and 1993’s Lije Sarki, and executive produced by RGB (Peter Baxter), Marcel Bonn-Miller and Sheldon Stone.