Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda visits REDWOOD!

Lin-Manuel Miranda dropped by the Nederlander Theatre to visit Redwood. The show opened on February 13, 2025, and stars Idina Menzel. The new, original musical arrives with direction by Tony Award nominee Tina Landau, music by Kate Diaz, and lyrics by Diaz and Landau. Scroll down for the photos!

About the show

Redwood is a transportive new musical about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the Redwood forest. Jesse is a successful businesswoman, mother and wife who seems to have it all, but inside, her heart is broken. Finding herself at a turning point, Jesse leaves everyone and everything behind, gets in her car and drives… Thousands of miles later, she hits the majestic forests of Northern California, where a chance meeting and a leap of faith change her life forever.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



Idina Menzel and Lin-Manuel Miranda