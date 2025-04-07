New Data Shows West End Attendance Was Higher Than Broadway in 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just yesterday, London theatre makers had lots to celebrate at the Olivier Awards 2025. Now, new box office figures from the Society of London Theatre for 2024 highlight the West End’s recent success:

- Over 17.1 million theatregoers attended performances.

- A total of 18,500 performances took place.

- Attendance has risen 11% above pre-pandemic levels.

- Nearly 5 million more people attended a West End show than a Broadway production.

- Nearly one in four international visitors to London saw a West End performance.

Following a record-breaking 2023, audience numbers have remained remarkably stable, proving that demand for live theatre is stronger than ever.Theatre offers spectacle, raw emotion and shared experience like no other art form. At a time when many other players in the “experience” market are struggling, theatre stands apart:

- Cinema attendance has fallen by 28%.

- Visitor attractions have seen an 8.8% decline.

- The Premier League’s total attendance is 2.5 million lower than the West End’s, with growth of just 1%.

The West End’s 11% growth in attendance since 2019 is unmatched in the experience economy. This success extends beyond the theatres themselves. The West End is a vital driver of London’s economy. For every £1 spent on a West End theatre ticket, an additional £1.27 is spent in local businesses - hotels, restaurants, and shops. Nationally, the theatre sector punches above its weight. Overall, the theatre ecosystem generates £2.39bn annually in GVA with a turnover of £4.44bn. The 230,000 full-time equivalent jobs it supports are highly skilled, with strong collective agreements ensuring generous terms and conditions across the industry.

"There is nothing quite like the experience of sitting in a theatre, surrounded by friends and strangers, collectively immersed in the ground -breaking, thought - provoking, exhilarating, and entertaining performances on offer in the West End and beyond. The numbers speak for themselves - despite a decade of rapidly expanding entertainment options, theatre remains as popular and vital as ever.

"This success is a testament to the creativity of our theatre makers and performers, the vision and bravery of producers who bring stories from page to stage, and the dedication of venue owners, managers, and staff who welcome audiences night after night. The higher rate of Theatre Tax Relief, introduced in 2021 and now made permanent, has been instrumental in the sector’s swift recovery from the pandemic. It continues to empower theatre producers to expand productions, generate jobs, and attract investment from the UK and overseas.

"But we cannot take this for granted. Mounting world -class productions is becoming increasingly difficult, with rising costs outpacing inflation. SOLT & UK Theatre members are working harder than ever to ensure theatre remains both exceptional and accessib le to as many people as possible.

"Just as every great production is a team effort, the future of our industry relies on collaboration - between theatre organisations, government, funders, and partners.

"Theatre has always been about imagination, resilience, and reinvention. Now, we must come together to protect and grow this vital art form - ensuring its magic continues to shine for generations to come."

-Claire Walker & Hannah Essex, Co-CEOs of Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre

About the Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre

Society of London Theatre (SOLT) represents approximately 230 London-based producers, theatre owners and managers, including all the major subsidised theatrical organisations in London. UK Theatre represents approximately 240 theatres, concert halls, dance companies, producers and arts centres throughout the UK. UK Theatre also operates as a professional association, supporting over 1,400 individuals working professionally in theatre and the performing arts in the UK.