AM I ROXIE?, SYLVIA SYLVIA SYLVIA and More World Premieres Set for Geffen Playhouse '25-26 Season

Geffen Playhouse has unveiled the seven productions that will make up its 2025/2026 season lineup, marking the second season from Geffen Playhouse Artistic Director Tarell Alvin McCraney. The 2025/2026 season will launch September 3, 2025, and continue through July 12, 2026. The lineup will feature a mix of Los Angeles, West Coast and world premieres.



Am I Roxie? (Gil Cates Theater)

WORLD PREMIERE

September 3 – October 5, 2025

Written & Performed by Roxana Ortega

Directed by Bernardo Cubría



In this fiercely funny one-woman tour-de-force based on her own life, writer/actor Roxana Ortega (The Casagrandes, The Groundlings) navigates the chaos of her mother’s mental decline with outrageous humor and unbreakable spirit. Playing everything from a mermaid-obsessed aunt to a prickly sherpa, Roxie takes us on a wild ride into an opera house, up a killer mountain, and through the doomscape of her own mind. Heartfelt and hilarious, Am I Roxie? explores duty, destiny, and how facing your darkest fears can reveal who you truly are.



littleboy/littleman (Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater)

WORLD PREMIERE

October 1 – November 2, 2025

Written by Rudi Goblen

Directed by NANCY MEDINA

When Nicaraguan brothers Fíto and Bastian clash over their visions of the American Dream, their choices send them on a collision course with fate—risking not just their futures, but their bond. Fíto, a poet, is impulsive and ambitious, willing to take risks to get what he wants. Bastian, a telemarketer, is steady and principled, holding onto caution as a guide. Blending poetry, live music, and ritual, this electrifying tale of brotherhood and belonging pulses with rhythm and emotion, pulling us into a world where family is everything, but dreams come at a cost.

The MCC Theater Production of Table 17 (Gil Cates Theater)

WEST COAST PREMIERE

November 5 – December 7, 2025

Written by Douglas Lyons

Directed by Zhailon Levingston

Produced in Association with Jeffrey Richards & Mark Cortale

Featuring Gail Bean, Biko Eisen-Martin & Michael Rishawn

If your ex called, would you answer? Jada and Dallas were once engaged—now, they’re meeting for dinner to untangle the past. Between cheeky waiters, old wounds, and the undeniable spark that still lingers between them, their “casual” reunion may ignite a bomb neither of them can defuse. Fresh off its hit Off-Broadway debut and from the creative minds of Douglas Lyons (Chicken & Biscuits) and Zhailon Levingston (Cats: The Jellicle Ball), this witty new play serves up romance, regrets, and the unexpected possibility of second chances.

SYLVIA SYLVIA SYLVIA (Gil Cates Theater)

WORLD PREMIERE

February 4 – March 8, 2026

Written by Beth Hyland

Directed by Jo Bonney

Sally, a once-celebrated novelist grappling with writer's block and overshadowed by her husband Theo’s rising literary fame, seeks solace and inspiration in the iconic Boston apartment once inhabited by Sylvia Plath and Ted Hughes. But when eerie encounters begin to blur the line between inspiration and madness, Sally is forced to question what’s real, what’s imagined, and what her art may truly cost her. A darkly funny, gripping world premiere from rising playwright Beth Hyland, this tragicomic thriller explores creativity, obsession, and our ghosts that refuse to be ignored.

Dragon Mama (Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater)

Part II of The Dragon Cycle

LOS ANGELES PREMIERE

March 4 – April 12, 2026

Written & Performed by Sara Porkalob

Directed by Andrew Russell

Broadway star Sara Porkalob returns to The Geffen Playhouse for the second installment of “The Dragon Cycle.” In this next chapter, Maria Porkalob, Jr. dreams of a bigger, gayer life beyond Bremerton, WA. But when an unexpected chance to escape arises, she faces an impossible choice—stay with her struggling family or chase freedom in the wilds of Alaska. Packed with ghosts, Filipino gangsters, and a killer ’90s R&B soundtrack, this award-winning, high-octane solo show is a raw, hilarious, and deeply moving story of resilience, queer love, and what it takes to break free and find home.

“Master Harold”…and the Boys (Gil Cates Theater)

Written by Athol Fugard

April 8 – May 10, 2026

Step into the charged atmosphere of a 1950s South African tea shop in Athol Fugard’s “Master Harold”…and the Boys, a gripping, deeply personal drama that unflinchingly confronts the realities of race, power, and betrayal. On a rainy afternoon, Hally, a white teenager, passes the time with Sam and Willie, two Black waiters who have helped raise him by filling the gaps of a broken home with warmth, wisdom, and laughter. But as the day unfolds, playful memories give way to painful truths, and a single moment threatens to shatter the fragile bond between them forever.

Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous (Gil Cates Theater)

WEST COAST PREMIERE

June 10 – July 12, 2026

Written by Pearl Cleage

Directed by LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Produced in Association with Black Rebirth Collective

Anna Campbell is a trailblazing actress flush with accolades but short on cash. After returning to the U.S. to stage a career-defining comeback, she collides with a new generation that challenges her past, her politics, and her place in the movement. Award-winning playwright Pearl Cleage (Blues for an Alabama Sky) teams up with Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson (The Piano Lesson) to deliver a sharp-witted and soulful new comedy about art, activism, and aging on your own terms.