Photos: & JULIET Celebrates 1000 Performances on Broadway

Last night at & Juliet on Broadway, the company celebrated 1000 performances with hot pink balloons and a special curtain speech from cast members Drew Gehling and Daniel J Maldonado. See photos from the event here!

The musical comedy opened on Broadway in November 2022 and continues to play to sold-out audiences at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Since the musical's West End Premiere in 2019, the story has also been shared on Broadway, on tour across North America and the UK, and with unique productions in Germany and Australia. This December, the David West Read and Max Martin-penned musical will also open at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada, returning to the musical’s first North American home.

Photo credit: Rebecca J. Michaelson

