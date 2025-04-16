News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: & JULIET Celebrates 1000 Performances on Broadway

The musical comedy opened on Broadway in November 2022 and continues to play at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

By: Apr. 16, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Last night at & Juliet on Broadway, the company celebrated 1000 performances with hot pink balloons and a special curtain speech from cast members Drew Gehling and Daniel J Maldonado. See photos from the event here!

The musical comedy opened on Broadway in November 2022 and continues to play to sold-out audiences at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Since the musical's West End Premiere in 2019, the story has also been shared on Broadway, on tour across North America and the UK, and with unique productions in Germany and Australia. This December, the David West Read and Max Martin-penned musical will also open at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada, returning to the musical’s first North American home.

Photo credit: Rebecca J. Michaelson 

Photos: & JULIET Celebrates 1000 Performances on Broadway Image
& Juliet Company

Photos: & JULIET Celebrates 1000 Performances on Broadway Image
& Juliet Company

Photos: & JULIET Celebrates 1000 Performances on Broadway Image
& Juliet Company

Photos: & JULIET Celebrates 1000 Performances on Broadway Image
& Juliet Company


Deals from Ticketmaster
Oh, Mary!

Oh, Mary!

Lyceum Theatre (Broadway)

The original cast of Oh, Mary!, including the show's creator Cole Escola, is back on Broadway. Escola plays a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. They are joined by Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, Bianca Leigh and Tony Macht.

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos