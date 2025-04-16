Interview: Steven Feifke Talks CONTEMPORARY JAZZ MASTERPIECES at Jazz at Lincoln Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (JLCO) is back with another concert on Friday April 25 and Saturday 26 at 7:30 pm at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Rose Theater. Contemporary Jazz Masterpieces takes listeners on a thrilling ride through new works composed and orchestrated by composers and big band leaders of today, including Darcy James Argue, Miho Hazama, Helen Sung, and Jihye Lee. This concert will also feature newly commissioned works by George DeLancey, Leo Steinriede, and Steven Feifke — works that reflect the depth and breadth of the big band tradition. We spoke with Steven Feifke, who is co-music directing the show in addition to debuting The Same River, the piece he was commissioned to write for the show.

How does it feel to be co-music directing this show with Wynton Marsalis and playing alongside the JLCO?

In short, I feel extremely honored to be co-music directing this show alongside Wynton! While I have collaborated with Jazz at Lincoln Center through performances at Dizzy’s, the Appel Room, and several education initiatives including Swing University, Jazz for Young People, and Summer Jazz Academy, the “Contemporary Masterpieces” show marks my first time working with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. Our vision for this show is to showcase a new generation of composers and arrangers for the big band idiom, and Wynton and I have had many great conversations about the music we plan to present. We will be presenting works from artists that fans of modern big band music may recognize including Darcy James Argue, Miho Hazama, Jihye Lee, Helen Sung, Javier Nero, myself, and more.

You're debuting a new piece that you wrote at this show. Can you tell us a little bit about the piece and your inspiration behind writing it?

Sure! My piece is called The Same River, and is inspired by a quote from Heraclitus that roughly translates to, “a man can never step in the same river twice; for he is not the same man, nor is the river the same river.” In our preparations for this concert, Wynton and I have not only discussed the repertoire we’d like to present, but we’ve also talked quite a bit about philosophy. I’ve learned a lot from him already, and while this quote never directly came up in our conversations, it seemed to capture some of the recurring themes of our conversations. Wynton has inspired me to dig as deep as I can to communicate as powerful of a message as I am able to, and that’s what I plan to do! I’d also like to note that we are also commissioning two other composers to write new works for this concert; they are Leo Steinriede and George Delancey.

Who or what were some of your musical inspirations and influences growing up?

Whenever I’m asked this question, I try to say “as much as possible!” I love listening to music, and try to listen to at least one new album each day on my morning walk through Central Park. However, going back to growing up…the first record I ever owned was Kelly Blue by Wynton Kelly. It was a gift from my piano teacher at the time, Susan Capestro. She then gifted me albums Infinity and Soliloquy by McCoy Tyner, and after several more, she gave me The Atomic Mr. Basie by Count Basie. That album features compositions and orchestrations by Neal Hefti, and I’ve been hooked on big band ever since. I even remember learning Count Basie’s piano solo to The Kid from Redbank! The piano is my first (and main/only) instrument, and as a young musician, I couldn’t help but fall in love with Oscar Peterson, Bill Evans, Gene Harris, Herbie Hancock, and many others along the way. When it comes to big band, I’ll do my best to give you a short list…it includes Duke Ellington, Thad Jones, Gil Evans, Tito Puente, Nelson Riddle, Billy May, Gordon Jenkins, Quincy Jones, Maria Schneider, John Clayton, Jim McNeely, Bob Brookmeyer, Al Cohn, and so many more.

What have you been listening to lately?

So as not to accidentally give inaccurate answers here, I went to TIDAL to see my most "recently played." Here’s a small sample of what I’ve got:

Strangers to Ourselves by Remy Le Boeuf with the Nordkraft Big Band, Soundscapes by Bob Mintzer with the WDR Big Band, Primal Colors by Jim McNeely with the Frankfurt Radio Symphony, Prometheus, The Poem of Fire by Scriabin as performed by Valery Kastelsky, The Ever Fonky Lowdown by Wynton Marsalis with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Plays Pretty by Oscar Peterson, Black Warrior by Sherman Irby, Beyond Images by Jordan Seigel, and Like In Love by Nancy Wilson.

Get tickets to see Contemporary Jazz Masterpieces at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25 and 26 at 7:30 pm on their website here.

