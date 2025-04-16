Jeff Goldblum Teases Ariana Grande Track From 'Still Blooming' Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jeff Goldblum is teasing one of the tracks from the imminent release of his new jazz album. On Still Blooming, which is available on April 25, Goldblum's Wicked co-star Ariana Grande lends her vocals to "I Don’t Know Why (I Just Do)." The Wizard himself can be seen lip-syncing to the song in an Instagram post (seen below), which features The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra as accompaniment.

Still Blooming is a selection of jazz standards taken from the Golden Era of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, performing collaborations that "underscore the delicious link between jazz and pop culture." Goldblum plays with his Mildred Snitzer Orchestra bandmates on the album, which features the vocals of Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, along with Scarlett Johansson and Maiya Sykes. Available for pre-order, Still Blooming releases on April 25th.

Still Blooming Tracklisting

1. I Don’t Know Why (I Just Do) Feat. Ariana Grande

2. The Grease Patrol

3. We’ll Meet Again Feat. Cynthia Erivo

4. Blue Minor

5. The Best Is Yet To Come Feat. Scarlett Johansson

6. Bye-Ya

7. Stella By Starlight Feat. Maiya Sykes

8. Bouncing With Bud

9. Ev’ry Time We Say Goodbye Feat. Jeff Goldblum



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas