Video: Inside Opening Night of JOHN PROCTOR IN THE VILLAIN with Sadie Sink & More

The Booth Theatre was the place to be on Monday night, where Kimberly Belflower's new play, John Proctor Is the Villain, officially opened on Broadway. The cast is led by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, who returns to Broadway almost 13 years after making her debut in the 2012 revival of Annie.

"[This play] is so powerful," Sink told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge on opening night. "Kimberly has this unique ability to capture the experience of being a teenage girl, especially in the very specific environment of rural Georgia. But regardless of that, it's message is really resonating with a lot of young people. It's been amazing to see that come to fruition."

"As someone who loves The Crucible, I was humbled by the character 'Shelby's interpretation of The Crucible and it made me reread the play! It was aa wakeup call," added Gabriel Ebert, who plays Carter Smith. "Any play that's a wakeup call is worth exploring."

"Kimberly Bellflower wrote a really damn good play! I feel so grateful that the saw Ms. Gallagher in me and wanted to bring me on board," said Molly Griggs, who plays Bailey Gallagher. "It's amazing to be sharing the stage with someone like Sadie Sink, who I've admired for so long, and this incredible group of young actors."

Watch in this video as we take you inside opening night with the whole cast!